South America Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Network Technology, Component, Frequency Band, Mounting Type, and Application

Mobile coverage and capacity are rapidly evolving with the ongoing expansion and improvements in 3G networks; rollout of new 4G networks; addition of complementary coverage solutions such as pico, Wi-Fi, micro, and indoor solutions; and consolidation of 5G rollout plans. Many mobile network operators (MNOs) have made significant investments in LTE rollouts worldwide, as a part of planned transition from 2G/3G networks to the 4G network. The LTE deployment has been critical in improving the Mobile Broadband (MBB) proposition and improving coverage, as well as offering more competitive data tariffs and affordable high-speed internet devices. According to GSMA statistics, 782 operators had invested in LTE across 200 countries as of July 2017, with up to 601 LTE networks commercially deployed and launched in 192 countries. The microwave transmission solutions help in meeting virtually every conceivable backhaul requirement, such as with gigabit-per-second capabilities. Microwave transmission solutions provide increased spectrum efficiency, support for efficient IP data transmission, and increasing levels of optimization and automation, which makes them an important part of operators’ network evolution to 2020 which is further driving the demand.

The C band led the microwave transmission equipment market based on component in 2020.As per the Radio Society of Great Britain, the C band has a microwave frequency of 4 to 8 GHz.



The C band are majorly utilized for satellite communications, raw satellite feeds, and full-time satellite TV networks.The C band are majorly chosen over Ku band for satellite as they are less vulnerable to rain fade than Ku band.



The band is utilized for weather radars, 802.11a version of Wi-Fi devices and Radio LAN in 5 GHz range. The band which are available for the satellite communications is 3.4 to 4.2 GHz and 5.925 to 6.725 GHz, which ultimately drives the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market.



