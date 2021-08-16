New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FPSO Industry Outlook to 2026 - Brazil Continues to Lead Global Upcoming FPSO Deployments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127246/?utm_source=GNW
South America leads globally with 25 planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Africa, Asia, and Europe.
Among countries, Brazil continues to lead with 21 FPSOs to be deployed by 2026, followed by the UK with four. Among operators globally, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Modec Inc and SBM Offshore NV lead the deployment of planned and announced FPSOs during the period, 2021-2026.
