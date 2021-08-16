Lynden Transport earns 25th Quest for Quality Award

Anchorage, AK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Transport earned its 25th Quest for Quality award this year, marking a quarter century benchmark of providing the highest level of customer service and performance. Upholding its gold standard, Lynden Transport received an award for 2021 in the Less-than-Truckload (LTL) Western Regional category as it has in years past. The annual Logistics Management awards are the ultimate measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide.

“A Quest of Quality Award is the highest honor and vote of confidence a company can receive,” says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi. “Lynden Transport is proud to add another award in the Western Regional LTL category this year. We are still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic on the transportation industry, so this award is especially meaningful as our employees step up and continue to work through the challenges to provide the Lynden brand of customer service each day. One of the most gratifying aspects of this award is that we are hearing directly from our customers that we are meeting the mark in serving their transportation and logistics needs.”

The Quest for Quality Awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). For nearly four decades, the awards have been regarded in the transportation and logistics industry as the most important standard of customer satisfaction and performance excellence. To determine the ‘best of the best,’ transportation and supply chain decision-makers rate carriers, logistics providers and port operators on service quality in various categories such as on-time performance, value and customer service. This year, 4,187 ballots were cast from logistics and supply chain decision makers resulting in 142 companies earning Quest for Quality Awards.

“Quest for Quality Awards are unique in our market because the winners are determined by our readers – the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world. There is nothing that compares to this award,” says Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC, publisher of Logistics Management magazine.

Lynden Transport is part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

