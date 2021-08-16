New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Asia-Pacific Managed SD-WAN Services Market, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113018/?utm_source=GNW

In turn, businesses are increasingly moving towards hybrid clouds and want to deploy SD-WAN.



This research service presents a market overview and the competitive positioning of key service providers offering managed SD-WAN solutions, as mapped on the radar™. Further, the analysis includes market forecasts for the next 5 years (2020–2025).Multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) and Ethernet WAN services are deeply embedded in business WAN networks, and SD-WAN is challenging the status quo of these technologies. APAC is increasingly moving towards 5G with varying degrees of adoption among different countries. With Internet of Things (IoT) becoming key in most industries, the need for faster data processing is driving demand for edge computing. SD-WAN facilitates automated, optimized, and secure connectivity over 5G between endpoints (users or things) and edge compute nodes. Cost-effective branch site connectivity, improved application performance, fast deployment times, centralized network management, and optimized cloud connectivity are some of the drivers of managed SD-WAN adoption.With the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in APAC, network managers need to focus on optimizing networks as businesses adapt to the economic impact of the pandemic. This might increase the attractiveness of broadband and wireless services with SD-WAN. The analyst independently plotted the top 8 companies (AT&T, NTT, Tata Communications, Singtel, Vodafone, Orange Business Services, Telstra, and PCCW Global) in this radar™ analysis. The Radar™ reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each company based on its strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

Author: Divya Prasad

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________