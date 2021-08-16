Questex’s Fierce BioTech and Fierce Pharma Present Trial Master File Summit this Fall in New Orleans

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce BioTech and Fierce Pharma announce the 10th Trial Master File Summit. Trial Master File Summit will take place October 25-27 in New Orleans. Register to attend here. Early bird registration ends on September 3.



Aimee Gutzler, Senior Conference Director, Fierce Life Sciences said, “The Trial Master File Summit has been the cornerstone event in Clinical Document Management since its inception ten years ago. This year's conference program is guided by our esteemed advisory board and will continue upon its legacy of providing the TMF community with actionable strategies and useful tools needed to return to work informed, equipped, and inspired to guide their organization’s TMF to its full potential.”

Trial Master File Summit has received outstanding feedback from TMF and clinical professionals. Here is what they had to say:

“The subject matter experts that were presenting and on panels were amazing, so much knowledge and willingness to SHARE that information.”

“Getting to talk with various TMF stakeholders across the industry is so helpful! Especially seeing what everyone is doing and what are the options and ideas out there for consideration.”

Program highlights include:

Four educational workshops

Four themed tracks with general sessions across two days

Detailed case studies and informational sessions featuring lessons learned in TMF operations, partnerships, functional areas, Quality, inspection readiness, and eTMF/technology enhancements

50+ expert speakers from varying sized pharma, CRO, site, and vendor organizations

More than ten dedicated hours of networking with the TMF community

Vendor exhibits with representatives to help solve your team’s challenges

To register to attend, click here. Early bird pricing ends September 3.

Trial Master File Summit sponsors include:

Premier Partner: PhlexGlobal

Strategic Partners: IQVIA Technologies, GCP, LMK Clinical Research Consulting and Trial Interactive

Sponsors: Arkiuvm, Ennov, Florence, Medidata



For speaking opportunities, contact Aimee Gutzler at agutzler@questex.com

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: Teneyke Smith at tsmith@questex.com.

