Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the artists and artist teams chosen to create murals at the four corners of Central Memorial Park celebrating Pride for the Shaw Pride Marches On art walk initiative kicking off Friday, August 20.



Each mural concept was chosen based on its creativity and the artists’ interpretation of what Pride means to them.

The selected artists and artist teams, as well as their mural concepts are as follows:

Colin Menzies (He/They), Wilmer Aburto (He/Him) & Chishimba Matthew Kangombe (He/Him) - Pride in Solidarity

“As an Artist Team, we asked ourselves: What does Pride mean in 2021? What unites us? How can we support each other, even when we come from such different perspectives?



We believe the answers to these questions are found in unity. For that reason we selected 'Pride in Solidarity' as the theme for our proposed mural. Standing together to support our individual identities and connect more meaningfully to our communities. Allyship is fundamental to the movement of 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.”

Mackenzie Bedford (She/Her) - You are Queer Enough

“The universe, by nature, is mysterious and queer. Exhausted by perspectives that lack the imagination and diversity, I am revealing the queerness of the cosmos through visual interpretation. Whether through painting, animation or illustration, my work is exploring the constellation of queerness through sexuality and gender expression.



You are queer enough. A tear in space is calling out that doubt in the voices in our head. This mural is meant to signal to everyone entering the park that no matter how they express their identity (a little, or a lot), they matter. It’s written in the stars.”

Mike Hooves (They/Them) & Nicole Wolfe (She/Her) – Metamorph

“Within every day foliage lies something magical, colourful, and fluid. Our image is of a garter snake, coiled amongst flowers. Both the snake and flowers are native to Treaty 7.



Snakes are a pan-cultural symbol of self-knowledge and knowing, which are key aspects of queer identity. Additionally, the snake is representative of the transformative nature of queerness. This is symbolized through the skin of the snake, which sheds many times in its lifetime to allow for growth and change. The colors on the snake reflect a pride flag that contains queer colors, BIPOC colors, and trans colors.”

Ash Adams (They/Them) & Vanessa Toews (She/Her) – Liberation Now

“Liberation is a message that is both social cause and demographic agnostic, including all variety of intersections of queer living. Just as race, disability, mental illness and class struggle to intersect with queerness, our mural will sit at an intersection all its own for the Calgary public to take in.”

“The thoughtfulness, creativity, and insight behind each submission received for the Shaw Pride Marches On initiative was compelling and inspirational. Our selection committee had a difficult task in making their final choices,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “In the end, the committee, which represents diverse elements of the Pride, arts and broader communities, selected artworks that tell meaningful stories about what Pride means today, how far we’ve come, and how the fight for equality continues today.”

The final artists were chosen by a group of community leaders following a call for 2SLGBTQ+, BIPOC, and ally artist submissions in June.

Committee members are:

Elliot Rae Cormier, Manager of Development and Membership, Calgary Pride (They/Them)

David Leinster, CEO, Contemporary Calgary (He/Him)

Troy Patenaude, Director of Cultural Development, Fort Calgary (He/Him)

Hasina Puma, Director of Organizational Change, Calgary Pride (She/Her)

Sable Sweetgrass, Specialist, Indigenous Programs, Calgary Arts Development (She/Her)

Evan Woolley, Councillor Ward 8, City of Calgary (He/Him).

In its second year, Shaw Pride Marches On provides a platform to tell 2SLGBTQ+ stories, celebrate the community, and underscores the importance of human connection and resilience. The murals will be installed at the four corners of Central Memorial Park in Calgary’s Beltline on Aug. 19, with finished works on display from Aug. 20 – Oct. 3.

The art installations will be revealed on Aug. 20 and on display until Oct. 3. More information about Shaw Pride Marches On can be found at shaw.ca/pride.

