Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, announced today the appointment of Sunita Holzer as executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Bringing three decades of HR leadership experience across relevant industries, Holzer will oversee Verisk’s global human resources operations and strategy.

“Sunita is joining the team at a pivotal time in Verisk’s history,” said Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk. “Given her business expertise and passion for organizational development and professional coaching, we welcome her leadership in meticulously fostering the Verisk culture and reinforcing our values as we continue to grow. I’m looking forward to partnering with Sunita as she becomes a welcome addition to Verisk’s strong leadership team.”

Holzer’s HR leadership experience spans several industries, including those served by Verisk. Recently, Holzer served as executive vice president and CHRO of Realogy. Prior, she was executive vice president and CHRO for Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology). She has also served as CHRO for Chubb Insurance and chief diversity officer at American Express.

She currently serves on the board of directors for South Jersey Industries, an energy services holding company consisting of a natural gas utility and a group of nonutility energy businesses. She’s also a Human Resources Management Department Advisory Board member at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.

“I am thrilled to join Verisk and build on the company’s commitment to an inclusive and values-driven culture,” Holzer said. “The pace and breadth of the company’s innovations across a diverse set of industries are tackling some of the world’s most complex problems. This presents unique challenges that I’m ready to embrace.”

Holzer will report to Stephenson. She succeeds Vince McCarthy, who stepped in a year and a half ago to lead the company’s HR function. McCarthy has held several leadership roles in his 12 years at the company, including group president and head of corporate strategy and development.

“We’re fortunate to count on Vince’s leadership and can’t thank him enough for his many contributions, particularly during the last year and a half as we faced historic challenges. Vince will continue to be a valuable resource and partner,” Stephenson said.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

