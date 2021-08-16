New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hong Kong Wealth Management - Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106965/?utm_source=GNW

The affluent segment holds the majority of their wealth in deposits as well as a substantial amount in risky asset classes such as equities and mutual funds.



Therefore, as the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused significant downward shifts in the country’s stock market performance, affluent investors’ returns on these risky asset classes were adversely affected, causing a slowdown in the expansion of total affluent wealth in 2020.



Nevertheless, a strong predicted retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, owing to an effective vaccine program as well as a rebound in exports, which will raise investor confidence in the economic performance of the country.Furthermore, the country’s savings and investments market is observing a growing preference from HNW investors for robo-advisory services.



This demand has also been accelerated by the pandemic, which has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.



Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Hong Kong's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment.This includes the overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets).



The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.



Scope

- HNW individuals constituted only 3.39% of the total adult population of Hong Kong in 2020.

- As demand for robo-advisory services is on the rise, several robo-advisors have launched in the market, while global robo-advisory firms are also expanding to Hong Kong.

- Deposits remain the most popular investment avenue for Hong Kong retail investors, indicating their preference for safer investment asset classes.

- Over a fifth of mass affluent investors consider advisors at their main bank as their preferred channel for investments.



