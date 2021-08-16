New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103303/?utm_source=GNW

As governments of different countries in the region are imposing strict regulations for the disposal of industrial waste, large number of companies in the manufacturing and process industries are approaching environmental consulting service providers. These service providers assist the companies in peer reviewing, site assessment and remediation, litigation support, approvals, and permitting and compliance monitoring processes. Also, the adoption of sustainable energy sources is the major factor driving the SAM environmental consulting services market growth.

Based on vertical, the SAM environmental consulting services market for the chemical & petroleum segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.The chemicals and petroleum industries generate huge volumes of waste, and the most of it is non-biodegradable.



These waste products might also contain toxic by-products that affect the environment if not disposed properly.Petroleum refineries are considered as one of the major contributors to pollution in their proximity; they pollute air, water, and land/soil.



With the escalating demand for petroleum products, the volume of waste generation at these sites is also on rise. To adhering to the strict environmental regulations by governments, the chemicals and petroleum industries opt for environmental consultancies for environmental impact assessment.

Brazil has the third highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in SAM.Various industries in countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina are also witnessing the adverse impacts of the pandemic.



The government of SAM has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.It is anticipated that the SAM environmental consulting services market in SAM will face steep decline in coming years as most of the stimulus packages deployed by the government are majorly focusing on the public healthcare and tax relief.



In addition, numerous manufacturing units will face the negative impact due to supply chain disruptions and unavailability of raw materials. The sharp decline in business activities and product sales are also expected to directly affect the growth rate of the environmental consulting services market in SAM for the next three to four quarters.

The overall SAM environmental consulting services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM environmental consulting services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the SAM environmental consulting services market. AECOM; Antea Group; Arcadis N.V.; Bechtel Corporation; ERM Group, Inc.; Golder Associates; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; John Wood Group PLC; Ramboll Group A/S; SLR Consulting; Stantec Inc.; and Tetra Tech Inc. are among the key players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________