South America Double Sided Tape Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Resin Type, Backing Material, End-Use

Increase in population and continuous advancements in industries such as construction, manufacturing, automotive, and medical devices are propelling the economy growth of several countries in the region. Thus, the growing manufacturing sector is primarily contributing to the double sided tape market growth in South America. The burgeoning preference for better electronic devices, attracting the focus of manufacturers on offering such devices to customers, has further driven the demand for various types of double-sided tapes in the region. The market in SAM is in a nascent stage; however, with the expanding presence of local market players, coupled with increasing research & development activities by these market players to offer better double-sided tapes, would bolster the market in the coming years.



In South America, Brazil has witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which has led to the discontinuation of double sided tape manufacturing activities.Other chemical and materials manufacturing sector has subsequently impacted the demand for double sided tape during the early months of 2020.



Similar trend was witnessed in other South American countries, i.e., Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Ecuador. However, South America is likely to overcome the ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activities are regaining their pace gradually since the beginning of 2021.



Based on backing material, the market is segmented into foam, film, paper and others.The film segment led the South America double sided tape market in 2020.



Double-sided film tapes, also known as release-coated PET film, is popularly used in a wide range of applications such as holding, bonding, mounting, and packaging worldwide. A typical PET film comprises an adhesive, i.e., the sticky part of the tape, covering both the sides of a backing material, which is also known as a carrier and a release paper. The backing material safeguards the loss of adhesives to environment. These tapes need to be durable and adaptable to factors such as water, temperature, mechanical wear and tear, UV exposure, adhesive degradation, and contaminated substrate surfaces.



The South America double sided tape market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the South America double sided tape market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the South America double sided tape market. A few of the key companies operating in the market are 3M; Nitto Denko Corporation; Tesa SE; Intertape Polymer Group; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Scapa; Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.; Lintec Corporation and Avery Dennison Corporation.

