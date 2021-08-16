RJD Green Inc. Subsidiary IOSoft Announces the Successful Integration of New Products for Market

TULSA, OK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced their subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., has completed the integration of three software platforms that enhance and complement their leading-edge payment systems for the healthcare sector.



IOSoft management stated the successful integration of three software platforms and IOSoft’s current offerings of leading edge expedited payment software programs increases IOSoft’s complete package of specialized processing solutions for healthcare payers.

The expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems.

IOSoft’s integrated systems offer leading edge solutions for pricing and payment of claims that enhances efficiency and productivity. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.

IOSoft’s system offers full auto adjudication claims processing software program that maximizes automation and customer engagement through leading edge technology. The system is secure, compliant, and scalable to the payer’s specific needs.

Some of the IOSoft integrated system components include:

Manage Claims

Member Management

Paper Claims Billing along with cost and time savings through Virtual Card, Digital Checks, EFT, and Instant Payment

Track Claims

Segregation of Claims

Provider Information and Communications Management

IOSoft management stated they have initiated a targeted marketing launch of their completed package of services.

About IOSoft Inc.

IOSoft since 2000 has provided proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and leading-edge claim services, and software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as, major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com





Company Publicist:

Investor Relations:

OTCPR Group

Douglas Baker

(561) 807-6350

corp@otcprgroup.com