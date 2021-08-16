New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Braille Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Connectivity and Product Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103301/?utm_source=GNW

Additive manufacturing/3D printing technology is emerging as one of the most significant technique of producing electronic devices and components. It can decrease the investments requirements to attain economies of scale and enhance the flexibility of electronic components; consequently, the 3D manufacturing consist of fully functional electromechanical parts. Additive manufacturing involves generating 3D models using a layer-by-layer process. Researchers in the UK and Spain are continuously focusing on exploring the potential of 3D printing applications to transform pharmaceuticals industry, and in 2020, they published the summary of their studies in the research paper “3D Printed Tablets (Printlets) with Braille and Moon Patterns for Visually Impaired Patients.” Thus, increasing efforts of scientists and manufacturers for extending the use of progressive methods such as braille with printlets for patient-specific treatment for preventing the dosage errors and urge the visually disabled people to continue with their medication. Therefore, the application of additive manufacturing for braille printing is creating significant opportunities for the braille printing machine market players.



In the SAM, Brazil has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by other countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.The governments of various countries in the region are imposing lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions, among other initiatives, to protect people and contain the disease spread in the region.



These measures are expected to affect the region’s economic growth due to lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to major trading partners such as China and countries in Europe and North America.The sharp decline in the sales of braille printers, and the e-commerce industry in the region due to lockdown and other precautionary measures is limiting the braille printing machine market growth in this region.



Moreover, the online and retail distribution channels would face additional negative effects due to disruptions in supply chains and the non-availability of raw materials. The sharp decline in business activities and product sales are hindering the braille printing machine market growth in SAM.



The Embossers + Color Ink segment led the braille printing machine market based on product type in 2020.The embossers with color ink are all-in-one printers that feature easy-to-use operator panel with tactile button.



It uses the same paper and ink cartridges as an HP Inkjet printer, and formats excel and word documents to braille automatically.The color ink embossers generate raised visual images on paper that too in braille from anything on the computer screen such as Tiger Designer (a tactile graphics design software for Windows) and Employs Tiger technology (the new standard in embossed tactile graphics).



Further, the EmPrint SpotDot empowers users to print braille graphics for blind users with a visual display for sighted persons.



The MEA braille printing machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM braille printing machine market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the SAM braille printing machine market.American Thermoform, Baumer HHS GmBH, Humanware Group, Index Braille,Harpo Sp.



Z.O.O, ViewPlus, Kanematsu USA, and Blista Brailletec are among a few players operating in the MEA braille printing machine market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103301/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________