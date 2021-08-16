Sino Biological, Inc. Announces Successful Closing of 4.98 Billion RMB Public Offering and Listing on the Shenzhen ChiNext Stock Exchange

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, announced a successful listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange subsidiary ChiNext under the stock abbreviation Sino Biological and stock code 301047. A total of 17 million shares were issued for a total of 4.98 billion RMB raised during this initial public offering.



Sino Biological's successful listing on the capital market is an important milestone in its strategic plan for growth. While justifying its current business model and portfolio, this offering also conveys a new starting point for the company’s future growth and development, providing the financial backing for broad and rapid expansion of Sino Biological’s existing capabilities. Dr. Liangzhi Xie, Chairman of Sino Biological, expressed in his speech at the listing ceremony that, through this offering, “Sino Biological will now be able to further enhance its strength as one of the world’s leading providers of research reagents and services, while simultaneously improving its competitiveness and profitability. These endeavors will bring multiple benefits to investors such as increased shareholder value while positively impacting the health and well-being of society.”

As a high-tech enterprise, Sino Biological specializes in the research, development, production and sales of biological reagents such as recombinant proteins, antibodies, genes and culture media. The company also provides related technical contract research services, including the development of recombinant proteins and antibodies as well as biological analysis and testing. With a number of advanced core technologies, Sino Biological has established a complete technology platform covering research, development, scale-up production, and quality control so as to guarantee the high-throughput and efficient generation of biological reagents. Currently, Sino Biological manufactures and sells more than 47,000 varieties of off-the-shelf products, including more than 6,000 varieties of recombinant proteins and more than 13,000 varieties of antibodies. These products cover numerous different fields of life science research thereby providing a comprehensive channel for the "one-stop" procurement of biological reagent products and related technical research services. The company’s offering helps to drive advances in the understanding of such fields as molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, developmental and stem cell biology and promotes the research and development of innovative drugs and diagnostic tests.

In the future, Sino Biological will broaden efforts in the innovation, expansion and optimization of existing product and service lines. This will be accomplished through internal development and acquisition of key technologies coupled with aggressive infrastructure growth, which will enhance the company’s core competitiveness and drive towards fulfilling Sino Biological’s mission to advance life science and improve human health.

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is an international biological reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant antigen production and antibody development. The company’s ever-growing portfolio of products includes recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, ELISA assay kits, expression clones, cell culture media, and other molecular biology tools. The company also offers a variety of customized services, mainly focusing on recombinant production of antigens and antibodies. Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its newly launched ProVir™ collection is the world’s largest viral antigen bank, carrying over 1,000 products from 350 strains of viruses.

