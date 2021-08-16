EZLynx and Onust Partnership to Drive Growth in Agency Revenue with New Subscription-based Vehicle Service Contracts and Innovative Driver Solutions

LEWISVILLE, TX, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx has partnered with Onust, a technology-based platform that enables independent agents to offer their clients a monthly vehicle service contract for mechanical breakdown, delivering affordability, flexibility, and protection from the ever-increasing rise in cost of vehicle repairs.

The partnership provides agents the opportunity to offer coverage and increase revenue directly within the EZLynx Connect rating engine. By offering this service within the application, they can give clients a comprehensive auto insurance shopping experience.

“EZLynx is excited for our partnership with Onust,” said Kevin Coplin, director of Strategic Partnerships, EZLynx. “A monthly vehicle service contract is a natural add-on product for our agents to offer while quoting their customer’s auto coverage. Onust’s subscription model is unique in the marketplace, and our agents’ customers get so much more than just a vehicle service contract.”

Vehicle service contracts can be costly, generally only available at point of purchase within auto dealership retailers. They are also difficult for insureds to understand. Onust has simplified the product offering with comprehensive coverage while enabling an affordable monthly subscription. This frictionless method to present, sell, and manage vehicle service contracts allows agents to maximize their profitability while customers only pay for the services they choose, with the freedom to cancel their subscription at any time.

A key differentiator of Onust is their subscriber nurturing model that focuses on ensuring agent and customers have the best experience – pre, during, and post-subscription sign-up. The nurturing model is centered around Onust’s Member Advocacy Center (MAC) - the concierge type service that assists both the agents and subscribers in handling inquiries from new and existing subscribers. Once the agent initiates the referral from EZLynx Connect, a MAC team member corresponds with a prospective subscriber with minimal involvement from the agent.

“Consumers today are being inundated by direct marketers that do not have your insureds best interest in mind,” said Glen Tuscan, chief executive officer, Onust. “These are transactional business models that are marketing to your clients on a daily basis. Onust believes that independent agents are best served with a relational, long-term product experience that puts clients first throughout their entire subscription.”

To learn more about the unique and innovative services offered by Onust and about the EZLynx integration, please visit www.EZLynx.com/connect.html.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About Onust

Oasis Solutions LLC, a subscription-based technology platform, is delivering their subscription product called Onust. “Our passion for your members is to provide a best in class vehicle ownership experience within our subscription offering, through trusted affinity organizations like EZLynx and the agents they serve. Our easy, integrated referral process provides your member’s the most comprehensive vehicle mechanical coverage in the industry today.”