South America Barcode Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End-User

It makes the entire business integration process effective and smooth. The technology helps in tracking the product shipment status in negligible time, thus reducing errors in the overall process. Further, it is affordable and easy to operate. Owing to these benefits, the popularity of the use of barcode technology is increasing among enterprises, especially for supply chain management. Tracking via barcode software helps save time and money, and ensures the use of accurate data for decision-making. The manual inventory management takes several hours to complete; on the other hand, barcode tagging enables tracking and analysis of shipment in real time, making the overall supply chain operations smooth and fast. Moreover, barcodes have also helped hospitals to operate more smoothly and efficiently, along with reducing errors completely. Similarly, Zebra Technologies Corporation, in one its reports, cited a case of the baking company that reduced its inventory and distribution costs by USD 3 million in the first year, after implementing an inventory tracking system. Monitoring and capturing more information on their products allowed the banking companies to gain accurate and timely information of inventory.

Based on application, the asset management segment is expected to be fastest growing during the forecast period.Enterprises use barcode technology to track and manage company asset in real time.



Data capture software have transformed camera equipped devices into a powerful barcode scanner, thereby helping organizations to effectively mobilize their asset management via various tracking apps.The barcode technology effectively helps enterprises to acquire key insights into all kinds of asset that needs to be replaced, purchased, or redistributed, thus empowering them to make better decisions and uplift the overall productivity.



Scandit offers mobile asset management solutions that use barcode to identify and track asset. Also, barcode technology helps them retrieve asset information easily and quickly and comprehensively understand the condition of their assets.

Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru are among the key developing countries in SAM, which make this region one of the key potential markets for the barcode software market.Brazil has experienced the worst impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in SAM.



The outbreak has weakened the manufacturing capabilities and trade in Brazil and other countries in the region, which has hindered the barcode software market growth in SAM in the past few months.The outbreak and the consequent restrictive measures imposed by various governments to control the outbreak have impacted the growth of economies and various industries in SAM.



Nevertheless, there is a continued demand for barcode software from sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and transportation and logistics.

The SAM barcode software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM barcode software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the SAM barcode software market. Datalogic S.P.A.; DENSO ADC; Honeywell International, Inc.; NCR Corporation; and Zebra Technologies Corporation are among the key players operating in the SAM barcode software market.

