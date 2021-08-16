New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Speed, Size, Application, Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103299/?utm_source=GNW

Introduction of low power consumption axial fans. Key players in the axial fans market are focusing on developing new products and introducing innovative technologies. Manufacturers are focusing on diversification and expansion of applications of axial fans by investing heavily in R&D activities. The high-power consumption of axial fans leads to high costs. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing new low power consuming products in the market owing to which high demand for low power consumption axial fans has been observed over the past few years. For instance, in May 2018, Mechatronics announced a new and expanded line of low power consumption axial fans, adding new sizes, new speed control and alarm output options, and additional levels of environmental protection. Low power axial fans are ideal for applications where only power input is available. Mechatronics’ low power fans are electronically commutated, providing the efficiency of a DC fan with the simplicity of connecting to power supply. Available with voltage input of 100VAC to 240VAC, a single model can be used in products for both 115VAC and 230VAC applications. Applications of low power fan include servers, networking equipment, power supplies, medical & dental equipment, battery charging systems, material processing equipment, food service equipment, and lighting. Low power axial fans of Mechatronics provide solutions where low total cost, design flexibility, quick turn-around, and excellent customer service are required. Furthermore, these products reduce power consumption as much as 70% lower than that of standard axial fan models. Similarly, ebmpast is another company offering axials fans with advanced technologies, which is further driving the demand.



Brazil, followed by Argentina, Chile, and Peru hold significant position in the production of petroleum products.However, the governments in South American countries have taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19.



The pandemic has hampered the manufacturing businesses and lowered the procurement of advanced fans and impellers.This factor has negatively impacted the axial fans market.



However, the business has now resumed in South American countries, which is projected to gradually bolster the demand for axial fans in mines and industrial sector in the coming months.



The AC segment led the axial fans market based on type in 2020.The AC fans, also known as alternating current fans, are powered with a changing voltage of positive and of equal negative value.



In general, this changing voltage has a sinusoidal shape.AC fan operates from the rotation of the magnetic field from the electric current through the rotor and the AC voltage input.



However, Revolutions Per Minute (RPM) of AC fans is limited by the electricity frequency and can go only up to 3,600RPM. Globally, the usual value of this sinusoidal voltage may vary in size and in frequency, such as 100VAC, 120VAC, 200VAC, 220VAC, 230VAC, or 240VAC, and with the frequency of 50Hz or 60Hz.



Previously, big AC fans were less expensive compared to big DC fans.Currently, the price difference is negligible due to their payback advantage.



Controlling the speed of the AC fans is difficult as the speed depends on the line frequency and on the amplitude of the AC voltage source.Changing the frequency of the AC voltage is totally impractical due to its high conversion cost.



To maintain the waveform of the AC voltage source and vary the amplitude is also expensive and not practical to meet the target cost of a speed-controlled AC fan. The motors in AC cooling fans operate at a higher voltage than DC cooling fans; the AC models are frequently used to produce high-pressure air currents in systems where the performance gets affected because of the fan’s electromagnetic interference, which is ultimately drives the axial fans market.



The SAM axial fans market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM axial fans market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM axial fans market OMRON Corporation; Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd; Howden Group; COOLTRON Industrial Supply, Inc; Pelonis Technologies, Inc; WingFan Ltd. & Co. KG; Multi-Wing International a/s; FläktGroup Holding GmbH; Horton Holding, Inc; Phillips & Temro Industries; BorgWarner Inc are among a few players operating in the SAM axial fans market.

