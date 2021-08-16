The artwork management software market in South America is expected to grow to US$ 32.81 million by 2028 from US$ 22.12 million in 2021

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Artwork Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103298/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, it has been observed that more than 75% of enterprises are planning to foster their digital transformation with an aim to have business recovery out of 2020. The enterprises are looking ahead to adopt cost-effective and collaborative solutions to accomplish their pre-determined digital goals. For instance, penetration of free and cloud-based platforms, such as Artwork Flow, is expected to gain high momentum. The cloud-based platform assists teams to track, collaborate, and manage artwork in possible manner. Artwork Flow enables the end user to automate management approval workflow process for business and release complete transparency. Similarly, Karomi Inc. provides ManageArtwork which is a cloud-based packaging and an artwork lifecycle management system. The system connects processes and individuals across customers, internal departments, agencies, suppliers, and vendors to avail the products into market quickly while fulfilling regulatory compliance. The company’s system is a basis for packaging and artwork requirements delivering supply chain agility and compliance. Amul, Trinchero, Dr. Reddy’s, Nivea, and Groupe Casino are among the prominent companies that use ManageArtworks to enhance packaging artwork project workflow. Therefore, artwork management software would contribute positively to achieve the mentioned goal. By migrating artwork proofing and approval to online mode, the consumer-packaged goods enterprise can have enormous benefits such as propelling speed of both artwork approvals and product launches and reducing internal & external costs. This aspect of reducing costs and accelerating artwork approvals will boost the adoption of cloud-based artwork management tool.

Brazil has the largest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in South America, followed by Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Ecuador.The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of all economic activities across the region to combat the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.



The government of South America has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread.The outbreak caused disruptions in the artwork management tool market in Brazil in 2020.



Countries such as Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia have the high volume of manufacturing facilities for the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, which is projected to create a positive impact on the growth of artwork management tool market in South America.

Based on deployment, the South America artwork management software market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.The market for the on-premise segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.



The on-premises type includes resources within the IT infrastructure of a company or an organization’s premises.The software company is solely responsible for the maintenance, upgrade, and all other operations necessary for the proper functioning of these software products.



As the software solutions are licensed and their complete illustration lies within the physical boundaries of organizations, they provide greater protection and security compared to cloud-based software infrastructure.The on-premises type needs software licenses; in-house server hardware; integration capabilities; and IT technicians to support, operate, and manage the complexities arising while accessing the software.



Thus, it is associated with high cost of installation, upgrade, and maintenance of complete solutions. Therefore, the on-premise type is majorly adopted by large and well-established companies that can invest large amounts on these activities.

The South America artwork management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the South America artwork management software market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the South America artwork management software market. enLabel Global Services; Karomi Inc.; Loftware, Inc.; Esko-Graphics BV.; Twona.; Kallik; and Lascom are among the leading companies in the market.

