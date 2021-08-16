New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Raw Material, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103296/?utm_source=GNW

These coatings are used in industries such as medical, manufacturing, automotive, and food processing. Antimicrobial coatings are made from chemical compounds that prevent the growth of microorganisms on surfaces. Further, the growing use of antimicrobial coatings to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), increasing number of campaigns being conducted by various organizations to raise awareness regarding the use of these coatings in the packaging of food, and rising number of projects and support by governments and various organizations for the development of antimicrobial coatings are contributing to the market growth in the region. In the medical industry, these coating are applied to equipment surfaces, textile products in hospital rooms, and other devices that require hygiene as a requirement in a clinical setting. with the rapidly growing hospitals and medical centers, the market for antimicrobial coatings is expected to attain pace in the coming years.



In case of COVID-19, in South America, especially Brazil, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of coronavirus cases, which led to the discontinuation of coatings manufacturing activities.Downfall of other chemical and materials manufacturing sectors has subsequently impacted the demand for antimicrobial coatings during the early months of 2020.



Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of antimicrobial coatings manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Similar trend was witnessed in other South American countries, i.e., Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Ecuador. However, the countries are likely to overcome thus drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of the 2021.



Based on application, the South America antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into medical, HVAC, mold remediation, building & construction, food & beverage and others.The medical segment led the South America antimicrobial coatings market in 2019.



Antimicrobial coatings are used in medical devices to destroy or hinder the growth of microorganisms.Antimicrobial coatings help to defend surfaces from pathogens such as fungi, viruses, bacteria, germs, and others.



Further, the growing number of hospitals, combined with the growing demand for healthcare services, generates a demand for advanced technologies and equipment, which will boost antimicrobial coatings market demand.Moreover, the growing demand for biocompatible, non-toxic, and biostable antimicrobial coatings in catheters, implantable, and surgical instruments will drive market growth.



Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase demand for antimicrobial coated medical devices, which is expected to drive the market. Bacteria cause the majority of infections associated with medical device implantation. Bacterial infections are a major concern, causing increased human suffering and increasing healthcare costs around the world. Externally or internally, medical devices for human or animal use may be used to spread bacterial, viral, fungal, or other unwanted infections. Healthcare facilities perform various research and development activities in order to enhance patient safety and reduce the risk of infection in hospitals or clinics. Pathogens that cause diseases associated with health care pose a threat to clinics and hospitals. To prevent this, medical devices are treated with antimicrobial agents, propelling the market growth.



The South America antimicrobial coatings market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the South America antimicrobial coatings market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the South America antimicrobial coatings market. A few of the key companies operating in the market are Cupron; PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Nano-Care Deutschland AG and Axalta Coating Systems.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103296/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________