South America Aircraft MRO Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Aircraft Type, and End-User

Considering the growing competition, the implementation of digital technologies is a necessary step toward the growth of MRO companies; this helps them create a continuous stream of data flowing through different levels of the supply chain, further streamlining the communication between the stakeholders and accelerating innovation in various operations. The digital transformation in the aviation industry substantially impacts all areas of the supply chain of the aviation industry, including air traffic management, aircraft operations, and aircraft and component manufacturing and servicing. The data-driven technologies such as data analytics which helps in tracking aircraft MRO activities in real-time would also optimize the air travel experience of crew and passengers. In addition, other advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning facilitate the airline crew and management to understand the airworthiness of the aircraft. Also, the MRO service providers across SAM region incorporate AI technologies to boost their procedures by easily and efficiently conducting visual checks and understanding the degree of maintenance and repairs required on the aircraft. Thus, the growing trend of inclusion of digital technologies such as AI and machine learning is driving the SAM aircraft MRO market.

In case of COVID-19 outbreak, countries in SAM are highly affected, especially Brazil, followed by Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador.The governments in SAM have taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.



Brazil is the largest spender in the aerospace industry and has the highest number of airports in the region.The Brazilian government is eyeing on developing airport infrastructure; however, the COVID-19 outbreak has shifted the focus toward human well-being.



This has resulted in allocation of limited resources and investments toward airport infrastructure and services, thereby slowing the adoption of aircraft MRO services.This factor has negatively impacted the aircraft MRO market.



Furthermore, closing of airline businesses in the region is also expected to hamper the growth of the market in the region. For example, Argentinian branch of LAN Argentina is closing due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

Based on end-user, the SAM aircraft MRO market for the military segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.The surge in security threats, coupled with increased defense spending from several countries, is fueling the production of defense aircraft.



In defense applications, aircraft are used to carry out complex missions with maximum security, precision, and efficiency.The defense forces carry out repair, maintenance, and modernization activities on their existing fleet.



The defense forces conduct in-house MRO activities on their aircraft fleet, and also invests substantial amounts in outsourcing the same to private MRO companies.This factor boosts the SAM aircraft MRO market for the military segment year-on-year.



The fleet size across the sector is also growing, which is expected to support the growth of the aircraft MRO market for the segment. The increasing fleet size would require continuous repair and maintenance activities, which would positively influence the growth of the market during forecast period.

