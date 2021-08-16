808 Announces the Receipt of USPTO Serial Number

Bradenton, Florida, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC PINK: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announces that the Company has received its Trademark Serial Number of 90825014 for the trademark of ORCA from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“We have successfully passed the Trademark Application Filing Stage and now entering into the Examination Process with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office of our “Orca trademark”, commented David Chen, Chairman and President of 808. “Our Company is moving fast on all fronts to get ready for the Christmas shopping season in Q-4, and we are aiming to become a major player in the electric vehicle arena in the very near future.”

Remy Breton, Vice President SilverLight Electric Vehicle commented, “As we have executed a strategic-alliance partnership agreement with EZGO Technology earlier this month to co-manufacture our electric reverse-trike vehicles (frame & chassis) and to act as the Exclusive Master Distributor for EZGO in the North America market, including their e-bikes and other products, we are quickly expanding our product lines and significantly increasing our growth potential. ”

Peter Chen, CFO of the Company further commented, “We are fully utilizing all our available resources in the industry and taking advantage of our global supply chain platform. As a result, we will be able to maximize our production capacity and deliver quality products with extremely competitive price to our customers. Our e-Bike products will have an unbelievable retail price starting at only $799., $899 and $999 which are great bargains for the North American market. The Company is working on a very aggressive marketing plan as we speak, and so far the initial response we’ve received from many channels are just truly amazing, we feel quite excited and optimistic about the outcome of our product launch happening soon! “

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

