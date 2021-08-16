New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Tactile Printing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103290/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, the material can take the form of a rubber-like surface that makes the handing of hard-to-open and heavy containers easy during transport. This kind of packaging can draw the attention of customers and allow makers to thin the sidewalls without sacrificing top load strength. Tactile printed labels and packaging can also assist visually impaired people to ensure they are using the right product. These are underused elements meant for multiple senses to appeal customers with visual cues as well as with patterns that tempt the fingertips. To reach the masses, brands now-a-days are tapping into the personalization of packaging by leveraging technological advancements. The tactile printing technology is giving rise to high-end packaging designs for products from consumer goods categories, including food, beverage, beer & wine, medical, and beauty. In addition, it is being deployed to produce specialized labels for automotive products, including exterior, interior, and safety and security labels. In the chemicals industry, tactile warning symbols and Braille can be combined to generate custom printed labels for countries with requirements. More recently, manufacturers of product categories such as pet foods, baby foods, dairy, fabric care, health care, and savory spreads are trying to explore the advantages of soft-touch packaging. Therefore, the use of tactile printing to explore different trends in packaging as well as to meet various requirements related to labeling fuels the market growth. Additionally, rising need for tactile graphics for better accessibility to visually impaired is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for tactile printings in North America.



Based on application, the packaging & labels segment led the North America tactile printing market in 2020.Tactile printing finds a major application in packaging and labeling operations across various verticals, which helps enterprises in grabbing a broader customer base.



Tactile printed packaging materials and labels also assist the visually impaired people.Moreover, the use of tactile print helps the brands with trendy presentation and decorative embellishment in packaging, offering barrier and others special features.



Different substrates available for tactile printing for packaging and labels include polythene and pillow packs, among others.The tactile print polythene is suitable for vertical form, fill, and seal, particularly for seasonal and premium lines and for obtaining decorative effects.



Thus, the use of tactile labels opens new avenues companies offering certain products that other brands may not be offering. Moreover, tactile hazard warning label is designed speci?cally to aid blind and visually impaired people to distinguish dangerous substances. These labels are supplied on reels that can be con?gured for machine or manual application of the labels. These labels withstand tough conditions such as fluctuating temperatures, humidity, abrasions, and chemical exposure. The durability of labels provides full traceability options. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging among brands and customers is bolstering the adoption of tactile printing techniques in packaging and labeling applications.

North America is one of the key regions in terms of adoption and development of new technologies due to favorable government policies that boost innovation and strengthen the infrastructure capabilities.Hence, any impact on the growth of industrial and commercial sectors directly affects the economic growth of the region.



Presently, the US is the one of the world’s most affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak.The printing, labeling, and packaging industries in the country have been witnessing negative impact due to the shortage of raw materials and demand disruptions.



Also, various industries procure large quantities of raw materials from India and China, and the manufacturing sectors in these countries have shut down or scaled down their operations as a part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread.On the other hand, the demand for packaging is increasing owing to demand for more take-out deliveries, online orders, groceries, sanitary products, facial masks, and FMCG.



Companies in North America are also open to improve supply chain and critical supply of several critical products and services. However, the imposition of lockdown by several state governments has resulted in a labor shortage in the food &beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical, and chemicals industries, among others. Hence, the suspension of operations and restrictions on travel have led to reduction in companies’ operations across the tactile printing value chain. All these factors impacted the North America tactile printing market growth in early 2021 in a negative manner and are anticipated to have some effects in coming a few quarters also. However, with continuous efforts by companies and industries to improve supply chains and daily business operations, the market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace from 2021 to 2028.

The overall North America tactile printing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America tactile printing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America tactile printing market. American Thermoform; Canon Inc; Index Braille; Kanematsu USA; Konica Minolta, Inc.; Rink Printing Company; Roland DG Corporation; and ViewPlus Technologies Inc are among the key players operating in the market.

