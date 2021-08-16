English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 16 AUGUST 2021 AT 18.10

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder

Eezy Plc has received on 16 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Handelsbanken Fonder AB, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 13 August 2021.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01 % 0 5.01 % 24 849 375 Position of previous notification (if applicable) -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 1 245 628 0 5.01 % 0 SUBTOTAL A 1 245 628 5.01 %





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 306 9913