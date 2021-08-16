New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Material, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103287/?utm_source=GNW

In an industrial setup, soundproof curtains are widely utilized as acoustic enclosures and screens for the reduction of noise from pumps, compressors, fans, vacuum units, and other noise problems. Governments of different countries are also imposing regulations on noise pollution, thereby attracting consumers’ attention toward soundproof curtains and offering lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in this market. For instance, in the US, the Occupational Noise Exposure Regulation mandates industrial employers to lower noise exposure of their employees up to 90 dB. Hence, increasing demand for the noise-free environment in a professional or residential setup, elderly care premises across hospitals, and so on are providing significant growth opportunities for soundproof curtain manufacturers.



Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the US witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which led to the discontinuation of soundproof curtain manufacturing activities; other chemicals and materials manufacturing industries were subsequently impacted during the early months of 2020.Moreover, the decline in the overall manufacturing activities led to the discontinuation of many manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for soundproof curtains.



Similar trend was witnessed in other North American countries, i.e., Mexico, Canada, Panama, and Costa Rica. However, the countries began regaining their economic activities at a significant pace in the beginning of 2021, and the subsequent demand for soundproof curtains is increasing gradually.



Based on material, the plastic foams segment led the North America soundproof curtains market in 2019.Foams, also known as expanded plastics, own inherent features that make them suitable for certain applications.



For instance, the thermal conductivity of these foams is lower than that of the solid polymer.Also, a foamed polymer is extra rigid than a solid polymer for any given weight of the material.



Polyurethane is considerably effective at attenuating high-frequency sound waves; however, it does not provide low-frequency isolation unless sufficient thickness is applied.The porous nature of polyurethane exceedingly reduces acoustic reflection, but this low density further allows for the transmission of sound energy.



Due to all these properties, plastic foams are widely utilized in soundproof curtains making.



The overall North America soundproof curtains market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America soundproof curtains market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America soundproof curtains market. Some of the key companies operating in the North America soundproof curtains market are Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.; Amcraft Manufacturing, Inc.; eNoise Control; Flexshield Group Pty, Ltd.; Great Lakes Textiles; Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.; Sound Seal; Steel Guard Safety Products, Inc.; and Quiet Curtains.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103287/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________