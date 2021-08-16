New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Small Internal Combustion Engine Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Fuel Type, Cylinders, Power Output, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103285/?utm_source=GNW

Small internal combustion engines have dominated the transportation industry. Their dominance is further increasing with the new emission controlling regulations. Small internal combustion engines are gaining major demand from off-road applications—such as construction machinery, home power generators, and lawn and gardening machineries—which is mounting the market growth. Market players are introducing new advancements in engines for improved performance and efficiency. For instance, in April 2019, Honda Motor Europe Ltd. introduced a new range of premium HRX lawn mowers. The specifically designed lawn mowers are equipped with small engines having power output below 5 kW. These new engines provide reliability and improved fuel efficiency with enhanced power capabilities. Companies are even running customer awareness campaigns to educate customers about new engine technologies. For instance, in May 2018, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, a manufacturer of small engines used by lawn and garden industry, launched an awareness advertising campaign to inform customers about its new engine technology. According to a survey conducted by the company on 500 lawn mower buyers, around 20% of them are upgrading the machine for new technology not due to maintenance problems or breakdowns. Such low ratio has made the Briggs & Stratton Corporation to run an awareness campaign to educate the customers about its new engines. Also, in August 2020, Generac Power Systems, Inc. launched a new robust 24 kilowatts generator for home use, which is further driving the demand for small ice market. The stringent Emission Norms Creating Demand for Efficient Fuel Engines is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand.

In the North American region, a slight decline in the demand for small ICE was witnessed owing to a halt in the construction, manufacturing, transportation, and oil & gas industry.In Canada, construction and manufacturing projects deemed nonessential were shut down, and the essential projects are subject to public health guidelines.



However, positive demand from power distribution as well as energy & infrastructures, particularly in onshore wind, were noticed.Additionally, demand was accelerated due to the expiration of tax incentives and credits offered by the US government for renewable energy projects.



In December 2020, the government passed the COVID-19 relief bill, extending tax incentives timeline for industries, including renewable energy.The renewable energy industry in the US, including wind and solar power, has witnessed growth during the COVID-19 epidemic so far.



Further, the US government support for an infrastructure package worth US$ 2 trillion will moderate the impact on demand for small ICE used in infrastructure projects.

The Gasoline Segment dominated the North America small ICE market based on fuel type in 2019.The gasoline fuel-based IC engines generate power by burning a volatile liquid fuel with the help of spark ignition method.



It is further divided into various categories based on fuel management, ignition, and application.Gasoline IC engines are used in the automobiles industry in cars, trucks, and other vehicles.



Moreover, it has been highly adopted in aviation industry, power equipment industry, and manufacturing machineries, which is ultimately drives the small ICE Market.

The overall North America small ICE market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America Small ICE market market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America small ICE market. Caterpillar Inc.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD; Liebherr; YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.; Cummins, Inc; Fairbanks Morse; INNIO; Wärtsilä Corporation; and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc are among the leading companies in North America small ice market.

