Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex announced the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards finalists. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.
The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 13 categories, which were updated this year to include the industry’s ever-changing trends. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. “This year we were delighted to receive a large number of high-quality submissions across 13 categories. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to our panel of expert judges for their hard work in making this year's competition a success,” commented Beth Snyder Bulik, Senior Editor, Fierce Pharma Marketing. This year’s judging panel included experts from the top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications.
The 2021 finalists are:
COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign
- A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
Real Chemistry and BCAC
- CIN Risk Disease Awareness
Proximyl Health
- Combatting Misinformation: Reliable COVID-19 Resources
epocrates
- Healthy Conversations: How to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination
Verywell
- Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck
Real Chemistry and Merck
- More Than Hope
TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company
- NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series
Real Chemistry & Otsuka
- OptimizeRx COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications
OptimizeRx
- Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #standwithscience on Coronavirus Vaccines
Real Chemistry and Pfizer
- Wear A Mask NY
Chimney Group
Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media
Sponsored by DeepIntent
- CIN Risk Disease Awareness
Proximyl Health
- CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
EvolveMKD, CooperVision
- Expression Days
Havas Life Medicom
- SELF: My Way To Well x Biohaven NURTEC ODT
Condé Nast
Innovation Challenge
- Neuropathy Reality Experience
Proximyl Health
- NHS CKD Chatbot
MedTrix Healthcare LLC
- RepReach™: CONNECTING SALES REPS WITH CUSTOMERS
ENTRADA & Janssen
- The Facial Anatomy Application
MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd
Medical Conference or Event Marketing
- A Mystery to Me Premiere
argenx and closerlook
- Akebia Medical Gallery (Virtual Congress Booth)
Syneos Health
- CIN Risk Disease Awareness
Proximyl Health
- Facing MBC Together
Proximyl Health
Multicultural Campaign
- A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
Real Chemistry & BCAC
- Do U Dance Challenge
N2 a Publicis Groupe Company
- Even The Odds
EMCAY and AMGEN
- Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck
Real Chemistry and Merck
- Spot Her
Marina Maher Communications and Eisai Inc.
New Brand Launch
Sponsored by DrFirst
- Social First Strategu to Launch MYCAPSSA, a breakthrough treatment for Acromegaly
Live World
- CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
EvolveMKD, CooperVision
- IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign
TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York
- FINTEPLA Welcome Kit
Zogenix
Online Video or Film
- A Mystery to Me
argenx and closerlook
- COVID-19 and the Science of Soap
INVIVO - a Red Nucleus company
- Facing MBC Together
Proximyl Health
- HIF Pathway Live Action Video
Syneos Health
- ICON Omnichannel Explainer Video
ICON plc
- Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck
Real Chemistry
- Stay Calm Mom: A Pregnancy Video Docuseries
Verywell
- Tysabri (Biogen) x Condé Nast x PHM
Condé Nast
- Unscripted | Patient Stories
Rauxa
Pharma TV
- A Mystery to Me
argenx and closerlook
- HCPs are Consumers, too. - A ConnectedTV campaign
CMI Media Group
- No Time To Wait
Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry
- “Storied Eyes”
Area 23, An IPG Health Company and Horizon Therapeutics
Print for Consumer
- RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit
Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company
- Facing MBC Together
Proximyl Health
- Grifols Bloodstream Portfolio – Campaign Launch
SFC Group
- Healthful Living—Cold & Flu
PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House
Professional Marketing
Sponsored by Doximity
- Darzalex Faspro
CMI Media Group
- Gentle Giant
AVEO Oncology and Guidemark Health
- Neuropathy Reality Experience
Proximyl Health
- Who is Behind the Keyword? Optimizing Paid Search Toward Verified HCPs
Publicis Health Media
Public Relations Campaign
- A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
Real Chemistry & BCAC
- CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
EvolveMKD, CooperVision
- Improving Diversity and Enrollment in Clinical Trials With Media and Community Relations Clinical Research Associates
- Data Points to Rare
Intouch Group
Social Media for Consumer
- 3 Steps to Prep
TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company
- CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses
EvolveMKD, CooperVision
- MG United
argenx and closerlook
- Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines
Real Chemistry
- The So Done Club
Heartbeat and Agile Therapeutics
Website for Consumer
- Galactosemia Together
Heartbeat and Applied Therapeutics
- MG United
argenx and closerlook
- NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series
Real Chemistry & Otsuka
- Real-World Patient Database: Uncommon EGFR Mutations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
GSW
- A Site That Drives Action and Helps Patients Feel Better
Verywell
“It’s been a challenging year for pharma, but it’s also been a creative and innovative one. Pharma marketers and their agencies quickly embraced pandemic-forced changes—moving to digital communications and figuring out how to shoot TV commercials safely, for instance—and continued to produce creative and compelling campaigns all year. We look forward to seeing everybody in Philadelphia in September where we will reveal the winning entries,” said Tracy Station, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma.
The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on September 29th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference.
The awards event is sponsored by DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity.
