Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex announced the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards finalists. The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.



The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 13 categories, which were updated this year to include the industry’s ever-changing trends. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness. “This year we were delighted to receive a large number of high-quality submissions across 13 categories. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to our panel of expert judges for their hard work in making this year's competition a success,” commented Beth Snyder Bulik, Senior Editor, Fierce Pharma Marketing. This year’s judging panel included experts from the top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications.

The 2021 finalists are:

COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry and BCAC



CIN Risk Disease Awareness

Proximyl Health



Combatting Misinformation: Reliable COVID-19 Resources

epocrates



Healthy Conversations: How to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination

Verywell



Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck

Real Chemistry and Merck



More Than Hope

TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company



NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series

Real Chemistry & Otsuka



OptimizeRx COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications

OptimizeRx



Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #standwithscience on Coronavirus Vaccines

Real Chemistry and Pfizer



Wear A Mask NY

Chimney Group



Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Sponsored by DeepIntent

CIN Risk Disease Awareness

Proximyl Health



CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision



Expression Days

Havas Life Medicom



SELF: My Way To Well x Biohaven NURTEC ODT

Condé Nast



Innovation Challenge

Neuropathy Reality Experience

Proximyl Health



NHS CKD Chatbot

MedTrix Healthcare LLC



RepReach™: CONNECTING SALES REPS WITH CUSTOMERS

ENTRADA & Janssen



The Facial Anatomy Application

MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd



Medical Conference or Event Marketing

A Mystery to Me Premiere

argenx and closerlook



Akebia Medical Gallery (Virtual Congress Booth)

Syneos Health



CIN Risk Disease Awareness

Proximyl Health



Facing MBC Together

Proximyl Health



Multicultural Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry & BCAC



Do U Dance Challenge

N2 a Publicis Groupe Company



Even The Odds

EMCAY and AMGEN



Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck

Real Chemistry and Merck



Spot Her

Marina Maher Communications and Eisai Inc.



New Brand Launch

Sponsored by DrFirst

Social First Strategu to Launch MYCAPSSA, a breakthrough treatment for Acromegaly

Live World



CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision



IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign

TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York



FINTEPLA Welcome Kit

Zogenix



Online Video or Film

A Mystery to Me

argenx and closerlook



COVID-19 and the Science of Soap

INVIVO - a Red Nucleus company



Facing MBC Together

Proximyl Health



HIF Pathway Live Action Video

Syneos Health



ICON Omnichannel Explainer Video

ICON plc



Katie Couric Explores: Cancer During COVID-19, in collaboration with Merck

Real Chemistry



Stay Calm Mom: A Pregnancy Video Docuseries

Verywell



Tysabri (Biogen) x Condé Nast x PHM

Condé Nast



Unscripted | Patient Stories

Rauxa



Pharma TV

A Mystery to Me

argenx and closerlook



HCPs are Consumers, too. - A ConnectedTV campaign

CMI Media Group



No Time To Wait

Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry



“Storied Eyes”

Area 23, An IPG Health Company and Horizon Therapeutics



Print for Consumer

RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit

Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company



Facing MBC Together

Proximyl Health



Grifols Bloodstream Portfolio – Campaign Launch

SFC Group



Healthful Living—Cold & Flu

PAC Media Group/Pangaea Creative House



Professional Marketing

Sponsored by Doximity

Darzalex Faspro

CMI Media Group



Gentle Giant

AVEO Oncology and Guidemark Health



Neuropathy Reality Experience

Proximyl Health



Who is Behind the Keyword? Optimizing Paid Search Toward Verified HCPs

Publicis Health Media



Public Relations Campaign

A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses

Real Chemistry & BCAC



CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision



Improving Diversity and Enrollment in Clinical Trials With Media and Community Relations Clinical Research Associates

Data Points to Rare

Intouch Group

Social Media for Consumer

3 Steps to Prep

TrendyMinds & Eli Lilly and Company



CooperVision: MiSight® 1 day contact lenses

EvolveMKD, CooperVision



MG United

argenx and closerlook



Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines

Real Chemistry



The So Done Club

Heartbeat and Agile Therapeutics



Website for Consumer

Galactosemia Together

Heartbeat and Applied Therapeutics



MG United

argenx and closerlook



NEXUS and Building Mental Resiliency Video Series

Real Chemistry & Otsuka



Real-World Patient Database: Uncommon EGFR Mutations in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

GSW



A Site That Drives Action and Helps Patients Feel Better

Verywell



“It’s been a challenging year for pharma, but it’s also been a creative and innovative one. Pharma marketers and their agencies quickly embraced pandemic-forced changes—moving to digital communications and figuring out how to shoot TV commercials safely, for instance—and continued to produce creative and compelling campaigns all year. We look forward to seeing everybody in Philadelphia in September where we will reveal the winning entries,” said Tracy Station, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Dinner on September 29th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference.

The awards event is sponsored by DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity.

