North America Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Device, Indication, and End User

The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in geriatric population. However, the high cost of the device hinders the market growth.

In recent years, many minimally invasive or non-invasive devices have been developed to measure cardiac output (CO), which is essential in a medical practice.Cardiac output gives information about tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery as well as can identify patients who are at high risk of mortality or morbidity.



According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person dies every 36 seconds due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in the US.Thus, the growing prevalence of CVD is boosting the adoption of non-invasive cardiac output monitoring devices.



Similarly, geriatric populations are susceptible to many chronic diseases.Most of them suffer from multiple diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and pulmonary diseases and some of them undergo surgeries.



Non-invasive cardiac output (CO) monitoring is one of the important modern medical practices used while observing critically ill patients. As per the data from World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision, one in four people in North America would be aged 65 or more by 2050. Moreover, the number of people aged 80 years and above is projected to increase by three-folds from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million by 2050. Thus, increasing geriatric population favours the growth of the market.

North America is highly affected due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.The chaotic situation is observed in the medical industry across the countries, as there is increased demand for COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics in the hospitals.



Hence, as various hospitals and healthcare organizations are struggling with the outbreak crisis, companies are focusing on the production of diagnostic kits and monitoring systems.In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges.



Moreover, the shift of priorities from cardiovascular treatment to COVID-19 diagnosis is reducing the use of non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device, leading to decline in the growth of the North America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device up to certain extent.

Based on device, the North America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into patches, wristwatches, and probes & catheters.The probes & catheters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the wristwatches segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the North America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hypertension, coronary diseases, congenital problems, myocardial ischemia and infarction, heart failure, arrhythmias, and others.The hypertension segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the heart failure segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the North America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hospitals, emergency services centers, homecare, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the emergency services centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market are the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and American Heart Association (AHA).

