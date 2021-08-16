Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Flush Announces New Product Line Nailfungus Targeting Internal and External Causes of Fungal Toenails for Fast, Effective Results

Toenail fungus is painful and embarrassing, but unfortunately, it is a common condition, particularly among older age groups, with 20% of people over the age of 60 and 50% of individuals over 70 suffering from this stubborn problem.

Treating toenail fungus (onychomycosis) is also notoriously difficult to treat. Over-the-counter treatments involve messy creams that take months to begin showing results, while prescription medications can produce dangerous side effects such as jaundice.

Recent scientific discoveries have shown that toenail fungus is likely caused by both internal and external causes. Crystal Flush’s 2-step system is an alternative to dangerous prescription medications and painful medical procedures that targets both internal and external causes simultaneously to clear up infections in as little as thirty days.

Externally, toenail fungus can be caused by a range of harmful fungi; most commonly, the culprit is the fungus dermatophyte. Internally, an overgrowth of candida albicans contributes to fungal nail infection. Approximately three quarters of the population have candida albicans living in their bodies as a part of their natural microbiome. In some cases, however, candida can overgrow, causing infections such as thrush, urinary tract infections, and toenail fungus.

The first of the announced products, the Antifungal Serum, is a topical formula that targets external causes of fungal nail infection. Crystal Flush’s Antifungal Serum contains:



Tolnaftate, an FDA-approved antifungal, at the maximum concentration of 1%.

Tea tree oil, a popular essential oil used for a variety of purposes due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Lavender oil, an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient that soothes sore nails.

Citronella oil, which is widely known to be a natural fungicide.

The second product, Crystal Flush Balance, targets internal causes of toenail fungus by balancing the intestinal ecosystem. The dietary supplement contains 13 all-natural ingredients that balance natural microfauna in the gut, including:



Toenail Fungus - Symptoms, Causes and Treatment





Oregano leaf extract

Caprylic acid

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Protease

Aloe vera leaf gel

Arabinogalactan

Anise seed extract

Black walnut powder

Wormwood leaf powder

Cellulase

Reishi mushroom

“I’ve read the science and witnessed the impressive success stories. Crystal Flush is safe, effective, and I’m confident you’ll love the results,” says double board-certified physician, Mandira Mehra, M.D.

The complete two-step treatment system is the only treatment on the market to target both causes of fungal nail infection.

Visit Crystal Flush’s website for more information. https://www.crystalflush.com/



About Crystal Flush

Crystal Flush is a full treatment system targeting external and internal causes of onychomycosis. If you have a fungal toenail infection, it is likely that over-the-counter and even prescription medications have not been effective, or have taken multiple courses just to start providing relief.

Crystal Flush’s 2-step treatment system, containing a clinically proven FDA-Approved active ingredient, is the only toe fungus treatment available that targets both external and internal causes of toe fungus, leading to the restoration of healthy toenails in as little as thirty days.

Media Contact:

Allen Smith

Phone. 818-216-8600

https://www.crystalflush.com/













Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment