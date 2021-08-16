Company announcement no. 20 – 21

16 August 2021

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2021

The interim report for H1 2021 is enclosed.

H1 2021 conference call

In connection with publication of the results for H1 2021, a conference call will be hosted on 17 August 2021 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com



Press:

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report H1 2021

Attachments