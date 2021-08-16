State Employees’ Credit Union Board of Directors Announces New President and CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) announced today that Jim Hayes has been selected to succeed Mike Lord as President and CEO of the $50 billion credit union. Hayes is the current President and CEO of Andrews Federal Credit Union (AFCU) based in Suitland, Maryland. He brings with him more than 25 years of credit union management experience and will assume his new role with SECU on September 1, 2021.



Bob Brinson, Chair of SECU’s Board of Directors noted, “Jim Hayes is a recognized leader with extensive knowledge and a variety of experience within the credit union and regulatory arenas. We are impressed by his knowledge of the industry and vision for the future, and we welcome Jim as the next President and CEO of State Employees’ Credit Union.”

Prior to accepting his current position at Andrews Federal Credit Union in 2012, Mr. Hayes served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at AFCU. He held management positions at Western Corporate Federal Credit Union and was a Capital Markets Specialist and Corporate Examiner for the National Credit Union Administration. He also was a Federal Thrift Regulator at the Office of Thrift Supervision. Hayes received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern California. He holds a Master of Science degree from the University of La Verne and has completed executive education courses at MIT and Stanford University.

“I am honored to be selected as the next President and CEO of SECU. I appreciate the confidence that the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead SECU into the future,” said Hayes. “SECU has an excellent reputation as a member-focused and trusted financial services provider, always striving to make a positive difference in the lives of its members. I look forward to carrying SECU’s mission forward and continuing to make those positive impacts.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

