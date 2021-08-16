Exclusive Brands Launches Proprietary Neno's Naturals to Expand Renowned Portfolio of Product Offerings

Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee Creates Brand With Focus on Wellness



Ann Arbor MI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the launch of the product line Neno’s Naturals.

Created by Exclusive Brands’ Chief Development Officer Narmin (“Neno”) Jarrous with a specific focus on wellness and developed in Exclusive’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Neno’s Naturals offers topical patches, tinctures, capsules, and vaporizers available in full CBD, full THC, 3:1 CBD to THC, and 1:1 CBD to THC. Naturally occurring terpenes provide Neno's vaporizers with their aroma and flavors, which include evergreen, matcha, lavender, sweet mint, hot toddy, and berry basil.

Neno’s Naturals offers both medical and adult use consumers access to superior quality natural products through utilizing ingredients that are sourced from local farmers to both support health and strengthen communities.

“We designed Neno’s for the everyday cannabis consumer who is seeking tranquility or pain relief in their everyday lives without feeling impaired,” said Jarrous, for whom the brand is named after. “After extensive research, we identified a lack of products that embrace an accessible, non-intimidating approach to a cannabis-friendly lifestyle and I became inspired to offer a new type of fast-acting, restorative product line. The Exclusive team worked tirelessly on research and development and I’m excited to share Neno’s with consumers and the cannabis industry.”

As part of its initial launch, Neno’s is now available at all Exclusive Brands retail stores, including Exclusive Ann Arbor, which is ranked as the No. 1 cannabis retail shop in Michigan. Neno’s is also available at partnering stores. Notably, the state’s legal cannabis market is projected to hit $3 billion and serve nearly 4 million customers within three years, according to Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

“As Michigan’s top-selling cannabis company, we are proud to offer best-in-class cannabis brands and believe that Neno’s Naturals perfectly complements our renowned product portfolio,” said Omar Hishmeh, CEO of Exclusive Brands. “We believe the passion and unique personal story that drove every step of Neno’s development will resonate with consumers.”

