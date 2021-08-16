New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Network Technology, Component, Frequency Band, Mounting Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103270/?utm_source=GNW

Increased spectrum efficiency and growing level of automation is bolstering the growth of the industry. Spectrum efficiency is achieved through techniques such as superior system gain of a well-designed solution; higher-order modulation and adaptive modulation; and multiple input, multiple output (MIMO). In the past few years, the spectrum for microwave applications was more relaxed; over the years, new frequency bands were made available, along with brining continuous technological developments to meet capacity requirements. However, many countries are facing running out of spectrum resources left for microwave applications, which is necessitating the development of new technologies to meet future demands. MIMO at microwave frequencies is a new technology that offers a practical way to boost spectrum efficiency. Further, the increasing automation and simplification of troubleshooting, fault management, and performance management also assists in maintaining or lowering the network operation and field service costs. The Wavence portfolio offers a complete microwave solution for all use cases, including short-haul, long-haul, e-band, and SDN-based management for both service providers and enterprises which is further driving the demand.

The packet microwave led the microwave transmission equipment market based on network technology in 2020.The 3GPP Long Term Evolution (LTE) network architecture has made the adoption of Internet Protocol (IP)/Ethernet packet technologies compulsory to thoroughly link the radio-access-network (RAN) infrastructure elements.



The penetration of packet technologies in microwave communication systems have changed the functioning of microwave system and complied to specified service-level agreement (SLA) such as performance and availability.Companies such as DragonWave offers packet microwave solutions that includes Harmony EnhancedMC and Harmony Enhanced.



The Harmony EnhancedMC is a high-capacity packet microwave, which is built on Harmony Enhanced family and offers multi-carrier channel system while enlarging capacity in single outdoor unit, which ultimately drives the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market.



