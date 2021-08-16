New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Manuka Honey Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Nature, Type [UMF 5+/MGO 83 mg/kg, UMF 10+/MGO 263 mg/kg, UMF 15+/MGO 514 mg/kg, and UMF 20+/MGO 829 mg/kg ], and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103269/?utm_source=GNW

The importance of organic products has been understood in the wake of alarming health issues coupled with rising preference for high-quality products. The antibacterial and antiviral properties of manuka honey make it a perfect component for medicinal use. Moreover, it is used as a natural ointment for treating injuries. Medicinal products based on manuka honey are available in the form of tubes, tablets, capsules, soft gels, and gummies, among others. These products can help prevent health issues such as acne, sinusitis, and sore throat, and they can also be used in treatment of a broad spectrum of surgical and chronic wounds. Manuka honey helps clear blemishes on skin, heal cuts and scrapes, ease stomach aches, boost the immune system, provide energy, and improve digestion. The manuka honey is possibly the most stimulating medical-grade products used to treat wounds that are non-responsive to standard treatments. Rising antibiotic resistance is currently one of the world’s most prevailing human health issues.

The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in North America.This has been affecting the progress of the food and beverages industry in the region due to disrupted supply and distribution chains.



The pandemic has also altered the performance of the manuka honey industry.The sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries has disturbed operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains, thus creating revenue loss and damage.



The disrupted value chains have hampered raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the manuka honey production.However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for manuka honey is expected to rise.



However, the focus over just-in-time production is another concerning factor hindering market growth.

The manuka honey market, by nature, is segmented into organic and conventional; the conventional segment led the market in 2019.In the conventional honey processing method, the application of heat is indispensable for fast handling, dissolving large sugar granules, and maintaining product quality.



Two stages of heating used in honey production are liquefaction and pasteurization.Liquefaction helps keep honey in liquid form for as long as possible and pasteurization helps kill yeast and other harmful microorganisms along with preventing fermentation.



Both the stages are operated at a temperature more than 50°C, which might go up to 77°C.Besides conventional treatment, alternative thermal treatment such as microwave heating and infrared heating as well as non-thermal treatment including ultraviolet, ultrasound, and membrane filter are implemented to assure the quality and safety aspects of honey.



Therefore, the microbiological safety of the honey ensured by the conventional method, coupled with an extended shelf life of honey, are the factors driving the growth of the manuka honey market for the conventional segment.

The North America manuka honey market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America manuka honey market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America manuka honey market. 100% Pure New Zealand Honey, Arataki Honey, Comvita, Manuka Health, Oha Honey, Midlands Holdings, Capilano Honey Ltd, Streamland, and Wedderspoon Organic are among the leading companies in the market.

