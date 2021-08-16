New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Legal Case Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103268/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing government initiatives to promote technology adoption across industries are expected to escalate the North America legal case management software market. Local and federal governments across North America have taken various initiatives to promote the adoption of technology across the industries. These steps have been continuously taken up by the government bodies to optimize the use of technology and benefit from its wide offerings. The legal industry over the years have undergone shifts from traditional case management systems to advanced digital case management. Government initiatives to promote the adoption of legal technology have also been observed over the years across the US and Canada. For instance, California State Bar Council adopted legal technology for offering services across the country. Thus, the government initiatives across North America are fueling the growth of the North America legal case management software market.

North America, especially the US, has been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.North American countries are known for the highest acceptance for technologies, which boosts the pace of development of new technologies in these countries.



Rapid technological developments can be attributed to favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities.Thus, any impact on industries directly affects the region’s economic development.



The pandemic has had a negative impact on the legal procedures in the region.With no immediate solution in sight to the economic recession, law firms in the US are facing immense challenges.



Although most of industries, including restaurants, entertainment, and travel, have been ravaged, law firms around the country are fighting to continue serving their clients while avoiding financial losses. To continue to run their companies and represent their clients in a hassle-free manner, law firms in North America are opting for tools enabled with cutting-edge technologies and techniques. Thus, the rise in technology adoption across the legal industry in the region is contributing to the legal case management software market growth.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment led the North America legal case management software market in 2020.The rising adoption of cloud-based software is attributed to the benefits that cloud technology offers to the enterprises.



Easy support and maintenance service, quick set-up and deployment, easy upgrade facility, and wide accessibility are among the benefits offered by the cloud-based software.Owing to the rising demand for cloud-based software, most of the well-known legal case management software providers, such as Legal Files Software Inc, Themis Solution Inc (Clio), and MyCase are offering cloud-based solution in North America.



North American countries have stable internet infrastructure.Moreover, cloud-based servers provide functionality or data on a pay-as-needed basis.



In a survey conducted by Themis Solution Inc (Clio)—one of the legal case management software providers—in the US, more than 70% of the legal professionals believe that cloud technology is extremely necessary for survival. The survey was conducted in the year 2020, with 485 legal professional respondents. The statistics clearly depicts that the demand for cloud technology and cloud based legal case management software is significantly growing, which is likely to continue during the forecast period for the North America region.

The overall North America legal case management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America legal case management software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America legal case management software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America legal case management software market. App4Legal; Legal Files Software, Inc.; Legal Suite; Legal Track; MyCase; Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio); and Thomson Reuters Corporation are among the key players operating in the North America legal case management software market.

