Reading Plus Approved as an Education Technology Products and Services Vendor for Chicago Public Schools

WINOOSKI, Vt., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced its approval as an education technology products and services vendor for Chicago Public Schools (CPS). The three-year contract offers school administrators in 638 schools across CPS the opportunity to select Reading Plus as an accessible and engaging instruction and intervention solution that supports in-person and virtual learning.

Reading Plus is an adaptive literacy program that is used by more than 1 million students across the country. It develops comprehension, fluency, stamina, vocabulary, and motivation to read in students—including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners—and improves reading proficiency by 2.0-2.5 grade levels in a single school year when used with fidelity.

“It’s incredible to partner with one of the largest school districts in the United States to help foster literacy growth for students,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO, Reading Plus. “We look forward to working with educators within CPS to further build skills and nurture student growth, success, and above all, a love of reading.”



Reading Plus holds the highest Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence of effectiveness ranking—level one for “strong evidence”—illustrating a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes. In 2020, the program doubled its content library to over 2,500 engaging and diverse selections to provide students with meaningful representation and culturally responsive texts as they grow into global, lifelong learners.



Reading Plus* is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized instruction and intervention for students with diverse needs, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS tiers 1–3, and advanced readers. The program develops fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary, while also measuring student motivation. On average, striving students using Reading Plus with fidelity achieve 2.0-2.5 years of proficiency grade-level gains in a single school year. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 7,800 schools, helping over one million students become confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .

*In July 2021, DreamBox Learning®, the leading education technology provider, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reading Plus. The combined programs offer school districts the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading.

