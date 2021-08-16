Physical Rehabilitation Network Grows Executive Leadership Team

Carlsbad, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization based in California, today announced several additions to its leadership team. These changes include the appointment of John Jessen as the Vice President of Payer Contracting, John Peel as the Vice President of Development and Patricia Garza as the Regional Director of Operations. Additionally, PRN is proud to share that Rob Marchant and Lindsey Knox have been promoted to the roles of Senior Vice President of Operations. All individuals are poised to aid PRN in delivering the value-driven care model while continuing to develop and diversify new business opportunities for the organization across the nation.

Existing members of PRN’s executive team, Marchant and Knox, recently advanced in their roles thanks to their steadfast leadership and dedication to PRN. Marchant stepped up to lead an additional three market areas for PRN, including South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota - a large change from his original four markets. Meanwhile, Knox has been dedicated to driving clinic growth throughout the Pacific Northwest and Missouri and has expanded her oversight into Montana and Idaho. PRN continues to thrive thanks to her efforts. Their expertise in combination with the additions of Jessen, Peel and Garza, helps elevate the executive team at PRN.

“We are ecstatic to add such talented and experienced individuals like John [Jessen], John [Peel] and Patsy to our executive leadership team,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Each has a proven track record for incredible leadership and strategic thinking in the healthcare industry which is incredibly valuable to our organization as we continue to grow across the country. It is an honor to be surrounded by such quality talent and tenured professionals and I look forward to learning from them while continuing to spread PRN’s mission of providing best-in-class treatment and practice management services.”

John Jessen brings more than 25 years of experience in managed care where he has had incredible success in the private equity and healthcare environments. In his previous roles, John has helped devise strong contracting strategies, negotiated contracts and increased revenue and referrals primarily for businesses on the west coast. He is well-versed in all contract methodologies, including fee-for-service, case rates and per diems and has worked closely with commercial insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare and clinically integrated networks. His vast knowledge and experience in contracting and negotiations makes him an unparalleled leader in the field.

In his new role, Jessen will oversee Payor Contracting where he will focus on acquiring market share and increasing revenue through negotiations and value-based contracting.

John Peel joins PRN with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, specializing in business development and consulting. Most recently, John served as the Vice President of Health System Partnerships at Surgery Partners, one of the largest surgery center and surgical hospital companies in the United States. He specializes in managing joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and affiliations, and has an extensive history in working with hospitals and healthcare systems of all sizes.

Peel joins PRN as the Vice President of Development where he will focus on expanding our health system partnerships across existing and new markets

Patricia Garza has over 25 years of experience working in healthcare, where she has proven herself as a leader in the field of operations. In her previous roles, Patsy has supervised and managed up to 23 clinics at a time across six states, making her a highly motivated and organized leader. She is well versed in improving customer service (NPS) scores, building strong relationships with local referral sources and overseeing the development and training of employees. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and is known for delivering and exceeding revenue and profit financial commitments.

As the Regional Director of Operations, Garza will help manage all operational functions for various regions within the PRN footprint.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or on LinkedIn.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 15 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.