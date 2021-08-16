Dermatology Specialists of Florida Welcomes Haley Lewis, D.O.

Panama City, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Ward, MD and Michael Stickler, MD, co-owners of Dermatology Specialists of Florida are pleased to announce that Haley Lewis, D.O. has joined their practice and will be seeing patients at their Panama City, Panama City Beach and Marianna, Florida office locations beginning in September 2021.

"I am very excited to welcome Dr. Lewis to my practice," said Dr. Jon Ward. "She worked as a medical assistant for us before deciding to go to medical school and we always hoped she would return here to practice medicine. She is going to be a great fit to our team and an asset to the community."

Dr. Lewis earned her medical degree at the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Dothan completing her residency in dermatology at Goodman Dermatology in Atlanta, Georgia. She also holds a Master of Public Health degree from the Colleges of Public Health & Health Professions and a Bachelor of Science degree both from the University of Florida. While in her residency Haley also co-authored several articles, one of which has been published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information and another presented at the American Academy of Dermatology’s Spring conference.

Dr. Lewis’s areas of expertise include providing comprehensive skin exams and educating her patients on the importance of getting an annual skin exam to catch skin cancer early, performing traditional and laser surgery, working with patients to help diagnose and treat many of the common and not so common skin conditions and diseases we see here at Dermatology Specialists of Florida. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Dr. Lewis is thrilled to be returning to Bay County Florida to practice medicine. "As a Bay County native, I feel privileged and honored to care for the skincare needs of the community that raised me and helped me to become the doctor I am today," commented Dr. Lewis.

For more information on the practice or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Haley Lewis, please visit www.MyDermSpecialists.com or call 850.233.3376.

