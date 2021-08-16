Destin Mold Inspection Company Offers a Variety of New Services

Santa Rosa Beach, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D’Pure, a company based in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, is focused on helping people have better air quality in their homes and workplaces in Destin, FL, and surrounding areas. Some of their services include mold inspection, mold air testing, asbestos testing, dust mites testing, asbestos abatement, MVOC’s and TVOC’s testing, testing for allergens, and lead testing. Their primary goal, when it comes to mold and mildew, is to identify all possible issues with mold contamination at any home or business. The first step they will take, whether it is a commercial or residential location, is to conduct a visual inspection to determine if there’s a need for mold and mildew removal, mitigation, or remediation. For more information about their services, those interested can contact D'Pure.

Jesse Hogenson, CEO says, “At D'Pure we strive to help individuals receive a better quality of air inside their home or workplace. We want to resolve issues with toxicants, allergies, mold, asbestos, and lead. Many individuals do not realize they are being exposed to these every day, causing multiple issues in their health and well-being.”

D’Pure provides mold air testing, tape sampling and other testing for homes and workplaces. A mold air test consists of collecting air samples to check if there are mold spores in the ambient air. The mold air test samples are then examined in the laboratory through magnification to find out the dominant or other indicative particles that have been collected. For surfaces, tape sampling is used. This method uses either a packaged kit for mold sampling or a regular, clear cellophane tape. The tape is then sent to the laboratory for analysis. D’Pure can also provide mold protocol reports to customers that their contractors can follow to ensure a clean construction process.

D’Pure also provides asbestos testing for homes and commercial buildings to make sure there is no asbestos in the property that is being renovated or remodeled. Homeowners and other property owners need to be warned, however, that it is vital to get professional help to test if asbestos is present or not, because disturbing asbestos materials can release asbestos fibers into the air. If these fibers become airborne and are inhaled, they can become embedded in lung tissue and may result into serious health problems, such as scarring of the lung tissue and even some types of cancer. D’Pure also provides an asbestos protocol procedure report for contractors who will provide abatement after asbestos has been found to be present in the home or building. Those who would like to know more about D’Pure can view the company Facebook page.

D’Pure can also provide mold volatile organic compounds (MVOCs) and total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) testing for the home or commercial building. It is important to note that not all molds produce MVOCs, and even those that do produce MVOCs will not do so all the time. It will depend on the temperature, humidity, light and other factors. Nevertheless, MVOC testing can warn people about the presence of these toxic or irritating gases. Exposure to MVOCs may result into various illnesses, such as allergies, asthma, and lung and neurological issues.

TVOCs are emissions that may come from various sources, such as consumer products, vehicles and fuel tanks, and natural sources. These volatile organic compounds may cause shortness of breath; irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat; nausea; dizziness; fatigue; and skin problems.

And finally, D’Pure can help detect the presence of lead in a home or commercial building. Lead is typically found in paint, so it is advisable to keep children away from peeling paint, whether it is on the walls, furniture, and even various products like toys.

