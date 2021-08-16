Radar Transmitter Market to Touch USD 3.82 Billion by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Radar Transmitter Market information by Type, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is estimated to reach USD 3.82 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

Radar Transmitter Market Scope:

A radar transmitter is an electronic device that generates electronic waves and signals to illuminate a target. These devices also transmit signals as per their applications, with varying degrees of power and required characteristics. Furthermore, these devices are utilized to determine the level of liquid or solid at any given time. One of the main factors impelling the global expansion of the radar transmitter market is the increasing development of the military and defense sectors. Radar level transmitters, a type of radar transmitters, are used to measure the level of liquid after calculating the time of flight of the moving wave in a manner similar to ultrasonic level sensors. The radar transmitter, on the other hand, uses radio waves to determine the level or difference between the objects.

Dominant Key Players on Radar Transmitter Market Covered Are:

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

BAE Systems plc (UK)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Saab Group (Sweden)

Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland)

Rockwell Collins (US)

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

VEGA Grieshaber KG(Germany)

Market Drivers:

The demand for radar transmitters is increasing as a result of their applications in several industrial verticals. One of the main factors impelling the market is the growing need for wireless detection systems and level monitoring systems. The radar transmitters are also categorized as oscillators and power amplifiers. A radar system was developed in October 2019 to detect 250,000 tiny pieces of space junk that can pose problems for astronauts and satellites in Earth's orbit.

The requirement for continuous level monitoring and wireless detection systems for level measuring in industries is mainly driving the radar transmitter market. The market for global radar transmitters is being propelled forward by features such as ease of installation and remote deployment.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global radar transmitter industry has been segmented on the basis of type, frequency range, and industrial vertical.

Based on type, the global radar transmitter industry has been segmented into contact type and non-contact type.

On the basis of the frequency range, the global radar transmitter industry has been segmented into C and X band, W band, K band, and others.

On the basis of the industrial vertical, the global radar transmitter industry has been segmented into food & beverages, military & defense, oil & gas, chemical, mining, water waste treatment, telecommunication, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of global radar transmitter has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and the rest of the region), and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and South America).

North America held the biggest market share in 2018 due to the presence of key vendors like Emerson Electric Co. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and others that provide various radar transmitters to industries such as military and communication, mining, oil and gas, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the increasing economy and investments made by companies in the market are viewed as important factors driving the industry. Furthermore, the region's government invests extensively in the development of military communication systems, which is pushing the radar transmitter market.

Due to increased investments by telecommunications providers in the region, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Radar Transmitter Market

COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world in early 2020, infecting millions, and major governments enforced foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. The growing pandemic of COVID-19 over the world has had a huge impact on the global radar transmitter industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the worldwide economy. The introduction of novel coronavirus has had an effect on the world economy, market dynamics, and corporate profitability. This pandemic will have a tremendous impact on the entire ecosystem, causing a substantial demand & supply gap, production delays, and weak market demand for end goods across industries. The introduction of a series of rules by governments of various nations to combat the COVID-19 crisis has been found to have an impact on the global radar transmitter industry's growth.

