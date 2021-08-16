Spin Mops Market Size Worth USD 720.7 Million by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Mops Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Spin Mops Market Information by Product Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to cross USD 720.7 Million by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR.

Market Scope

Cleaning hard flooring takes a little more effort than cleaning carpeting. You can vacuum or dry mop to remove surface dust and dirt, but wet mopping is needed for a thorough clean of your hard surfaces. Spin mops, unlike conventional mops, are made to remove the "ouch" aspect from wet mopping and eliminate the chore of hand-cleaning your mop head. Instead, spin mops have a range of ways to clean and dry mop heads automatically, including inventive handles, foot pedals, and buckets that allow for touchless wringing.

Most spin mops are also reasonably priced, making them a cost-effective addition to your cleaning arsenal. In this guide, we'll go through some of the most important things to think about while shopping for a spin mop, as well as some of the best spin mops on the market for cleaning your floors in a number of categories.

Spin Mops Market Competitive Dashboard

The major players of the market are

3M (US)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (US)

Mopnado (US)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (US)

BISSELL (US)

Addis Ltd. (UK)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Mapa Spontex UK Ltd. (UK)

TTK Prestige Limited (India)

Market Synopsis

One of the factors driving the growth of the Global Spin Mops Market in the coming years is the rising demand for sophisticated and automated domestic cleaning equipment. In the last few months, the global spin mops market has grown at a breakneck rate. Most consumers' living standards are rising rapidly, especially in developing countries, and the resulting need for appropriate and well-organized products is increasing, which a major factor is driving up demand for household cleaning tools. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to meet the growing demand for the convenience of mopping floors. The growing popularity of spin mops around the world is due to the growing idea of "Do It Yourself" in the home cleaning market. In recent years, growing shortages of domestic helpers have accelerated the market's growth. The demand for spin mops is expected to expand even faster in emerging economies. Another factor driving the growth of the cleaning mops market is the rapid increase in the number of housing units in urban areas as a result of the transfer of rural population to urban areas.

Furthermore, strong growth in the overall commercial and industrial sector has increased demand for cleaning mops around the world. Other main factors expected to contribute to consumer growth in the coming years include increasing disposable income, increased housing units due to rapid urbanization, growth of the organized retail sector, and a large millennial population. In the near future, technological advancements in IoT technology, which refers to sending data to a destination, as well as remote sensing techniques, will lead to significant opportunities. Strong internet penetration across regions has fueled the growth of e-commerce networks, which in turn has fueled business expansion. Furthermore, the growing scarcity of domestic helpers is fueling the market's expansion. Furthermore, a number of other factors, such as increasing disposable income, the expansion of the integrated retail sector, and the introduction of e-commerce platforms, have all contributed to the market's recent development.

However, many technologically advanced cleaning mops with ergonomic designs are costly by default and therefore less affordable. This proves to be a stumbling block to the cleaning mops market's expansion. The presence of counterfeit goods is another stumbling block to the cleaning mops market's expansion.

Emerging economies are expected to experience an upward trend in growth. The demand has developed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the market for cleaning mops has skyrocketed, as more people are confined to their homes due to lockdowns. The triple-digit growth rates in sales of spin mops from various e-commerce channels attest to this. For example, since the Covid-19 outbreak, ShopClues has seen a 100 percent increase in demand for spin mops. Spin mops have seen an increase in demand on similar e-commerce sites around the world.

Market Segmentation



By product type, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. In 2019, the semi-automatic segment dominated the global spin mops market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Its supremacy was due to its lower cost as compared to automatic spin mops. Furthermore, the convenience of semi-automatic spin mops in draining water compared to fully automatic spin mops has resulted in semi-automatic spin mops dominating the market.

The market is divided into residential and industrial segments based on end-users. In 2019, the residential segment dominated the spin mops sector, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing popularity of "Do It Yourself" and the need for convenience in home cleaning equipment has resulted in the introduction of a slew of user-friendly spin mops for residential use. During the analysis era, the segment is expected to remain dominant.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based distribution networks are dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, in the coming years, online outlets are expected to increase the selling of spin mops.

Regional Overview



Owing to the existence of some of the leading spin mop manufacturers in the United States, North America accounted for a significant portion of the global demand in 2019. The United States dominated the spin mops market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The growing popularity of DIY in-home cleaning has fueled market expansion in the area.

During the analysis era, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing region. One of the main reasons for the regional market's growth is the involvement of some of the major manufacturers, as well as the emergence of startups. Increasing urbanization, disposable income, and the growing millennial population are only a few of the main factors expected to propel the market forward during the forecast period.

