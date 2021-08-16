Vector Solutions Launches Complimentary Training on COVID-19 Variants

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, risk management, safety, and prevention, has launched the latest online training course in its Coronavirus Resource Center, Coronavirus 109: What You Should Know About Variants. The free course provides information about the characteristics of COVID-19 variants prevalent in the world today, including the Delta variant.

By the end of the course, learners will be able to:

Identify three characteristics of COVID-19 variants

Identify the four variants prevalent in the United States today B.1.1.7 (Alpha) B.1.351 (Beta) P.1 (Gamma) B.1.617.2 (Delta)



“When we launched our Coronavirus Resource Center in March of 2020, our goal was to provide free educational resources for the public to access so that they could keep themselves and others safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “With the discovery of several prevalent COVID variants, including the widespread Delta variant, it’s more important than ever that the public has the information they need to identify these variants and protect themselves as much as possible. Vector is proud to continue supporting our customers and communities with the launch of this new critical resource.”

Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center offers comprehensive, complimentary online training and CDC-based resources for families, employers and employees, businesses, caregivers, first responders, and cleaning and disinfection crews. Current complimentary trainings available through the Coronavirus Resource Center include:

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/coronavirus/.

The Coronavirus Resource Center evolved from the company’s Vector Cares Program, which focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/.

