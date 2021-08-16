Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for REACH Australia’s 2022 Program

Melbourne, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, announced today the opening of applications for the 2022 REACH Australia program.

SCV’s award-winning global REACH scale-up program helps launch and accelerate high growth potential companies in the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries. Participants receive key industry insights, mentorship and significant market exposure throughout Australia and Southeast Asia, along with access to the global REACH network.

“We are extremely proud of the success of our first two programs and the caliber of innovation we have helped bring to the global stage,” said Shelli Trung, Managing Partner, REACH Australia. “Several portfolio companies have expanded beyond APAC while closing significant funding rounds, acquiring other promising tech startups and being listed on the ASX. Incoming REACH candidates will have access to our team’s deep industry insight, and will also become members of an exclusive community of more than 150 top innovation companies from across the globe.”

Notable successes from past REACH Australia programs include Superdraft’s expansion to the U.S. market with support from Blue Field Capital, UbiPark’s pilot with One Park, and Openn Negotiation’s initial public offering on the ASX. As the APAC region shows early signs of returning to a new normal, and following the success of its first two programs in 2020 and 2021, REACH Australia anticipates a high volume of international applicants.

“Technology plays a vital role in supporting and advancing the real estate ecosystem,” said Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO and the President of SCV. “We are thrilled with the success of REACH Australia’s first two programs and look forward to welcoming a new wave of entrepreneurs and innovative solutions. The global connections facilitated through the REACH program are second to none. Each company selected for the 2022 program will have exclusive access and support to scale their businesses.”

Applications for the 2022 REACH Australia program are open until September 30, 2021. The program will start in March 2022. For more information about REACH Australia, or to apply, visit www.nar-reach.com/australia.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.