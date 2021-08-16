Ricky Sitomer, CEO, Star Jets International (JETR) Announces Over $6M in First-Half of 2021, All Time Record Revenues for the Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces that the Company has booked $6M in revenues, an all-time record in revenues for the first-half of 2021. And, for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, JETR booked $2,372,000 in revenues. The Company continues a tremendous growth trend as the demand for private air travel is not showing any signs of slowing down.



The Company expects continued growth throughout the remainder of 2021. Health concerns related to Covid-19 continue to remain a primary reason for the uptick in private travel demand. Also, the Company’s first-time passengers rapidly become repeat customers who enjoy their new-found benefits of convenience and luxury of private air travel.

In additional to Star Jets International, Inc. continued growth, the Company has signed a letter-of-intent (LOI) to purchase a Gulfstream IV-SP aircraft. The Company anticipates this aircraft could bring an additional $5-6M per year in annual revenues.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are proud to announce our all-time records in revenues during the first-half of 2021. Our growth continues in the private jet industry, and the demand for private jets is skyrocketing. JETR expects demand to continue to grow for many years to come. Many travelers who have been sitting on the sidelines, who have now received the Covid vaccine, are looking to get away after being cooped up for so long. We look forward to our continued success and our hard work serving our clients with all of their private travel needs.”

In addition, the Company is in the midst of an audit for 2019 and 2020, in order to up-list to OTC MARKERS’ OTCQB in the next few weeks.

Please visit www.starjetsinternational.com for more information, Company updates or to book travel with Star Jets International, Inc.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j# .

For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152.

