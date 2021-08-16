Associa Real Property Management Hosts Reserve Studies Webinar

Dublin, OH, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management recently hosted a reserve studies webinar for board members.

Associa Real Property Management believes that board members who have access to up-to-date and relevant information about their association make the best decisions on behalf of their homeowners. To help clients accomplish success and lead their communities, the team hosted a free virtual seminar for board members to discuss the foundation of what makes up a reserve study. Attendees learned about the benefits of a reserve study and the finer details of the process.

The webinar was led by Kevin Bobb, chief executive officer of Building Reserves Inc. Since 2008, Building Reserves has conducted thousands of reserve studies for condominiums, timeshares, cooperatives, churches, schools, and nonprofit organizations throughout the United States and internationally. Building Reserves specializes in budgeting and prioritizing capital projects for buildings and infrastructure. Mr. Bobb, who is a graduate of Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering and holds his Reserve Specialist (RS) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI), leads Building Reserves’ new product development, sales, marketing, and project management.

“Educated board members lead more successful communities. Our team is focused on providing our clients with relevant industry training to prepare them to make the best choices for their associations and their residents,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “We were proud to connect our clients with this industry expert as part of our continued commitment to board education.”

