Austal USA awarded maintenance and modernization contract for east coast-based littoral combat ships

Mobile, Ala., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austal USA was awarded a sustainment execution contract (SEC) by the U.S. Navy Aug. 13 for repair, maintenance, and modernization for all Littoral Combat Ships homeported in Mayport, Fla. The SEC East contract is the second major service contract for Austal USA this month following the SEC West award Aug. 5. As a result, Austal USA is now positioned to support the entire Littoral Combat Ship fleet worldwide. This award also marks a milestone in Austal USA’s expansion to the east coast.

“Austal USA is committed to the success of the LCS program and the growth of our services business. This award enables us to support both variants anywhere in the world,” Austal USA interim president Rusty Murdaugh said. “The SEC West and SEC East awards are a direct reflection of the growth of our services capabilities and the confidence the U.S. Navy has in Austal to provide critical services to the fleet regardless of location.”

The SEC East award is yet another building block to Austal’s continued investment in its service business. Following continued investment in its service centers in Mobile, San Diego, and Singapore, Austal USA was awarded an SEC West contract Aug. 5 to support all LCS homeported in San Diego. Additionally, In September 2020, the company invested in its U.S. Gulf Coast service operation, expanding its Mobile service center by purchasing 15 acres of waterfront property along the Mobile River. The purchase included 100,000 square feet of covered repair facilities and a 20,000-ton Panamax-class floating dry dock and supports both government and commercial service and repair.

“We’re excited to add service capabilities in Mayport to support the U.S. Navy’s Southeast Regional Maintenance Center and grow our involvement in the Jacksonville community,” Murdaugh said. “We continue to invest in our service business to ensure our customers have the very best service and support available to them anytime, anywhere.”

