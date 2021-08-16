TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives IPC Asia Talent Development Award from IPC Asia

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTMI) (“TTM”) is proud to have received IPC’s “Asia Talent Development Award” at the IPC CEMAC 2021 annual conference – Meet the Factory of Future. The conference aims to create an open, free and international platform for knowledge exchange and learning opportunities for IPC members.



The award recognizes TTM’s Asia internship program, which was developed in 2020 in partnership with IPC to develop and provide valuable work experience for students. The internship program is available to students from Asia Pacific and North America, and is a 6-month program for Asia.

“It is an honor for TTM to receive the award from a renowned industry body like IPC. This is a strong compliment from the industry in recognizing TTM’s efforts in developing and inspiring students to establish their careers in the electronics industry,” said Shawn Powers, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of TTM.

“All interns receive a wide range of training courses during the period. We also arrange one-on-one mentorship and career consultation from HR professionals to guide them to success. With the positive feedback received, we plan to further expand this program,” Powers continued.

All interns appreciated the opportunities provided by TTM. Qiu Gaohong, an intern of the TTM’s Asia internship program was selected as the “Best Intern” and will receive a scholarship sponsored by IPC Asia.

“As the first partner of the Asia Scholar Program of IPC Asia, TTM provides meaningful and challenging internship opportunities to university students, leveraging IPC in pursuing and developing the next generation of leaders in the electronics industry. Through the internship program, students can acquire the latest industry knowledge, exercise their professional skills, and connect with industry experts. We look forward to a closer partnership with TTM in the future,” said Sydney Xiao, President & CEO, IPC Asia.

The ceremony was held on May 25, 2021 at the Le Meridien Shanghai, Minhang.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

About IPC

Since 1957, IPC has been guiding the electronics manufacturing industry through its dramatic changes . A global industry association dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,000 member companies , IPC represents all facets of the industry including design , printed board manufacturing , and electronics assembly and test . As a memberdriven organization and leading source for industry standards , training , market research and public policy advocacy , IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trilion global electronics industry.

