Porch Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company Exceeds Q2 Guidance and Increases Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance to $184 Million, Representing Approximately 155% Year-over-Year Growth

Via Acquisition, Porch now a Leading Provider of Software for Title Companies

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software and InsurTech company reinventing the home services industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our excellent second quarter results showcased our ability to significantly grow our business and expand our vertical software platform into adjacent home service industries,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “We have demonstrated consistent execution of our strategy that is driving strong growth for shareholders, and we have raised our full year revenue outlook reflecting the continued confidence in our go-forward strategy. For the quarter, our total revenue increased by 200% compared to the same period last year and we are thrilled to welcome the Homeowners of America team into the Porch Group family following the acquisition’s close in April. We continue to execute well on our M&A pipeline, as evidenced by our Q2 acquisition of Rynoh, a leading provider of software for title companies. Our business continues to perform well across each of our areas of focus, with insurance at the core where we can leverage our unique customer acquisition and property data advantages. We have generated strong momentum into the back half of the year and are focused on continuing to execute across our business to benefit all our stakeholders. I want to credit and thank our incredible team that continues to drive us ahead and establish Porch as the leader for the home services industry.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $51.3 million, an increase of 200% from $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. When adjusting for past divestitures by the Company, year-over-year growth was 235%, up from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 pro forma. The increase in total revenue was driven by selling software to more companies and by significantly increasing both the B2B SaaS fees and transaction revenue generated per company, in large part driven by rapid growth in Porch’s InsurTech division.  

Revenue less cost of revenue for the second quarter 2021 was 62% and contribution margin was 33%. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $16.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP metric, for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $10.3 million (or -20% of total revenue). Weather-related insurance claims costs contributed approximately $4 million of additional cost of revenue as compared to historical Q2 periods with average weather.

As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $152.4 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Software and services to companies:

  • Average number of companies increased to 17,120, up 63% year-over-year. Rynoh contributed 1,099 companies to Porch’s total Q2 company count.
  • Average revenue per company per month increased to $999.70, up 80% year-over-year.

Monetized services for consumers:

  • Number of monetized services was 302,462 in Q2 2021, up approximately 66% year-over-year.
  • Average revenue per monetized service was $129, up 50% year-over-year.

Q2 Acquisitions
As previously disclosed, in April 2021, Porch closed its acquisition of Homeowners of America, going deeper into insurance by adding a full stack carrier and managing general agent. Additionally, in Q2, Porch acquired Rynoh, a leading provider of patented SaaS solutions for title companies and other settlement agents. Located in Virginia, Rynoh applications help protect real estate closings by providing continuous end-to-end account auditing, daily reconciliation, transaction monitoring, fraud detection and reporting. Porch expects Rynoh to generate $8 million in revenue for the full year 2021, with $4 million of that accruing to Porch’s 2021 year post-close. Rynoh contributed $1.3 million to Porch in the second quarter of 2021. Rynoh operates with similar gross margin and contribution margins as Porch and is expected to operate largely at breakeven Adjusted EBITDA in the near-term as it invests in growth. Porch acquired Rynoh for $31.5 million cash at closing, with $3.5 million due in April 2023.

Business Overview

  • SaaS application used by title companies (and other settlement agents) to protect the residential real estate transaction
  • Open solution that integrates with 20 title CRM software platforms
  • Provides continuous end-to-end account auditing, daily reconciliation, transaction monitoring, fraud detection and reporting for greater than 30% of all U.S. home purchase and refinance transactions in Q1 2021
  • Since inception, the company has monitored over 16.5 million closings in the US worth more than $5 trillion

Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook
Porch provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.

For the full year of 2021, Porch increased its revenue outlook from $178 million to $184 million, representing approximately 155% year-over-year revenue growth. The vast majority of Porch’s revenue is recurring, with the company continuing to expect approximately 90% of 2021 revenues from its vertical software solutions (25% from B2B software and service subscription fees and approximately 65% from corresponding move-related transaction revenues which includes insurance), and approximately 10% of revenues from post-move services. The Company reiterated full-year 2021 guidance for revenue less cost of revenue of approximately 72%, contribution margin of approximately 40%, and tightened its Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance range to -13% to -16%.

Porch is not providing reconciliations of expected Adjusted EBITDA margin or contribution margin for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP because Porch is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of Porch’s control. In particular, the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures are subject to high variability and complexity due to Porch’s ongoing growth.

About Porch Group
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 17,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Porch’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue, contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics, business strategy and plans, and anticipated impacts from pending or completed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Porch’s December 2020 business combination (the “Merger”) with PropTech Acquisition Corporation (“PropTech”), which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key commercial relationships and retain its management and key employees; (2) expansion plans and opportunities, including future and pending acquisitions or additional business combinations; (3) costs related to the Merger and being a public company; (4) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (5) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (6) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (7) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the business and financial conditions of Porch; and (8) other risks and uncertainties described in Porch’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K/A and subsequent reports such as Porch’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. Porch does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and contribution margin, has not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Porch defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, net, income taxes, other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization, certain non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related impacts, including compensation to the sellers that requires future service, amortization of intangible assets, gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements, if any, gain or loss on divestures and certain transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Contribution margin is defined as revenue less all variable expenses, including cost of revenue, market, and sales. See the reconciliation table below for more details regarding these non-GAAP measurements, including the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP figures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

Porch uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Porch’s performance to that of prior periods for budgeting and planning purposes. Porch believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing Porch’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Porch's method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and Porch does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. You should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

You should review the following reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Porch’s business:

              
     Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,  
     2021     2020  2021     2020  
Net loss $(16,296) $(6,258) $(81,398) $(24,625) 
Interest expense  1,216   3,291   2,439   6,377  
Income tax (benefit) expense  (7,731)  3   (8,081)  24  
Depreciation and amortization  3,894   128   6,356   1,917  
Gain on extinguishment of debt  (8,243)  (3,856)  (8,243)  (3,609) 
Investment income and realized gains  (387)     (397)    
Other expense, net(1)  165   1,841   91   3,468  
Non-cash long-lived asset impairment charge  72   134   139   301  
Non-cash stock-based compensation  6,642   363   23,365   732  
Non-cash bonus expense  393      683     
Revaluation of contingent consideration  574   1,480   220   1,400  
Revaluation of earnout liability  4,032      22,801     
Revaluation of private warrant liability  4,303      20,212     
Acquisition and related expense(2)  1,056   780   1,896   1,151  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $(10,312) $(2,094) $(19,916) $(12,864) 
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) as a percentage of revenue  (20)% (12)% (26)% (40)%
              

PORCH GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

             
     Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
     2021     2020     2021     2020 
Revenue $51,340  $17,122  $78,083  $32,196 
Operating expenses(1):                
Cost of revenue  19,500   3,792   25,429   7,891 
Selling and marketing  23,122   8,787   37,762   21,640 
Product and technology  11,050   5,071   22,841   12,423 
General and administrative  20,611   5,893   44,625   10,049 
Gain on divestiture of businesses     (1,442)     (1,442)
Total operating expenses  74,283   22,101   130,658   50,561 
Operating loss  (22,943)  (4,979)  (52,575)  (18,365)
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense  (1,216)  (3,291)  (2,439)  (6,377)
Change in fair value of earnout liability  (4,032)     (22,801)   
Change in fair value of private warrant liability  (4,303)     (20,212)   
Gain on extinguishment of debt  8,243   3,856   8,243   3,609 
Investment income and realized gains  387      397    
Other income (expense), net  (165)  (1,841)  (91)  (3,468)
Total other expense  (1,084)  (1,276)  (36,904)  (6,236)
Loss before income taxes  (24,027)  (6,255)  (89,479)  (24,601)
Income tax benefit (expense)  7,731   (3)  8,081   (24)
Net loss $(16,296) $(6,258) $(81,398) $(24,625)
                
Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders:                
Basic $(0.17) $(0.18) $(0.89) $(0.70)
Diluted $(0.17) $(0.18) $(0.89) $(0.70)
                 
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss attributable per share to common stockholders:                
Basic  95,221,928   35,478,347   91,483,053   35,117,130 
Diluted  95,221,928   35,478,347   91,483,053   35,117,130 



PORCH GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(all numbers in thousands, except share amounts)

       
     June 30, 2021    December 31, 2020
Assets (unaudited)    
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $150,201  $196,046 
Accounts receivable, net  22,982   4,268 
Short-term investments  10,149    
Reinsurance balance due  307,956    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  6,844   4,080 
Restricted cash  2,222   11,407 
Total current assets  500,354   215,801 
Property, equipment, and software, net  7,888   4,593 
Goodwill  120,961   28,289 
Long-term investments  57,243    
Intangible assets, net  84,670   15,961 
Long-term insurance commissions receivable  6,140   3,365 
Other assets  368   378 
Total assets $777,624  $268,387 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $4,621  $9,203 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  25,670   9,905 
Deferred revenue  162,627   5,208 
Refundable customer deposit  2,299   2,664 
Current portion of long-term debt  104   4,746 
Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves  115,500    
Other insurance liabilities, current  106,208    
Total current liabilities  417,029   31,726 
Long-term debt  43,834   43,237 
Refundable customer deposit, non-current  378   529 
Earnout liability, at fair value  47,224   50,238 
Private warrant liability, at fair value  34,903   31,534 
Other liabilities (includes $10,050 and $3,549 at fair value, respectively)  5,486   3,798 
Total liabilities  548,854   161,062 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)        
Stockholders’ equity        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value:  10   8 
Authorized shares – 400,000,000 and 400,000,000, respectively        
Issued and outstanding shares – 96,293,416 and 81,669,151, respectively      
Additional paid-in capital  627,396   424,823 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  267    
Accumulated deficit  (398,903)  (317,506)
Total stockholders’ equity  228,770   107,325 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $777,624  $268,387 



PORCH GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(all numbers in thousands, unaudited)

       
  Six Months Ended June 30, 
     2021     2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(81,398) $(24,625)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization  6,356   3,386 
Loss on sale and impairment of long-lived assets  126   325 
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  (8,243)  (3,609)
Loss on remeasurement of debt     1,412 
Loss (gain) on divestiture of businesses     (1,442)
Loss on remeasurement of warrants  20,212   1,999 
Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent consideration  (314)  1,400 
Loss on remeasurement of earnout liability  22,801    
Stock-based compensation  23,477   1,034 
Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net  654    
Net realized (gains) losses on investments      
Interest expense (non-cash)  67   2,775 
Other  (1,479)  310 
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures        
Accounts receivable  (5,017)  (1,130)
Reinsurance balance due  (94,883)   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,654   130 
Long-term insurance commissions receivable  (2,775)  (984)
Accounts payable  (21,417)  2,723 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (3,292)  3,522 
Losses and loss adjustment expense reserves  29,655    
Other insurance liabilities, current  76,474    
Deferred revenue  15,824   4,320 
Refundable customer deposits  (1,273)  (1,506)
Contingent consideration - business combination      
Deferred income tax benefit  (8,153)   
Other  172   218 
Net cash used in operating activities  (30,772)  (9,742)
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (539)  (62)
Capitalized internal use software development costs  (1,510)  (1,571)
Purchases of short-term and long-term investments  (9,476)   
Maturities, sales of short-term and long-term investments  8,110    
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (127,883)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (131,298)  (1,633)
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from debt issuance, net of fees     10,079 
Repayments of principal and related fees  (150)  (3,731)
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of fees     4,714 
Proceeds from exercises of warrants  126,772    
Proceeds from exercises of stock options  2,544   1 
Income tax withholdings paid upon vesting of restricted stock units  (22,126)   
Settlement of contingent consideration related to a business combination      
Net cash provided by financing activities  107,040   11,063 
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $(55,030) $(312)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period $207,453  $7,179 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $152,423  $6,867 