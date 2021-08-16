Sema4 Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

85% test-volume growth (excluding COVID-19 tests) compared to same period in 2020



Recorded 56% growth in total revenue of $46.9 million

Expanded health system partnerships to include NorthShore University, AdventHealth, and Avera Health

Commitment to 2023 target of ~$500m in total revenue

Sema4 to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SMFR) (“Sema4”), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today reported the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 of Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc. d/b/a Sema4, Sema4’s operating entity prior to the business combination, and provided an update on key strategic and operational initiatives.

“Becoming a public company last month marked a transformative step towards delivering on our long-term mission to combine genomic and clinical data in a precision medicine model to improve the standard of care for patients,” said Eric Schadt, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “The business platform is similarly purpose built, driving a virtuous cycle of ingesting data, delivering differentiated insights to support clinicians, researchers, and patients, which in turn drives more engagement, more interactions, and generates more data to fuel the cycle.”

“With a deep balance sheet, we are rapidly expanding our core reproductive health and emerging oncology businesses, and believe as the size and scale of Sema4’s health intelligence platform grows, so will its potential value. In that regard, we are excited to announce three new health system partnerships in 2021 thus far,” Dr. Schadt continued. “These are critical proof points in our model and we expect the proceeds from our recent merger to accelerate our ability to fuel organic growth through our rapid investment in infrastructure, people, technology, and sales, and drive increased capabilities and market share through the acquisition of complementary businesses.

Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer of Sema4, added: “Volume growth is strong and we remain confident in our long-term goal of delivering $500 million in 2023 revenue as we partner with health systems, expand the menu of offerings, and scale the business.”

Second Quarter & Recent Highlights

Resulted 71,702 diagnostic tests in the second quarter, excluding COVID-19 tests, up 85% compared to the same period of 2020 and up 7% compared to the first quarter 2021

Recorded 56% growth in total revenue with $46.9 million compared to $30.1 million in the same period of 2020

Expanded health system collaborations with new partners and services with NorthShore University HealthSystem, AdventHealth, and Avera Health

Now managing a data asset over 35 petabytes, expanding at 1.2 petabytes per month with an accelerating growth rate

Now maintains a database that includes more than 11.7 million de-identified individual clinical records, many with genomic profiles

Completed business combination with CM Life Sciences, Inc, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raising $510 million in net cash proceeds in July

Further strengthened C-suite bench with the addition of experienced industry leaders, including Isaac Ro (Chief Financial Officer), William Oh (Chief Medical Science Officer), and Andrew Kasarskis (Chief Data Officer)



Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.9 million, compared to $30.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven primarily by an increase of volume in Women’s Health and Oncology solutions, along with growth in collaboration service activities due to the execution of three new third-party contracts.

Cost of services was $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $36.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was due to increased volumes in our non-COVID business, footprint expansion in our Stamford lab, expanded headcount, temporary labor costs related to COVID-19, and higher logistical and supply costs.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $41.9 million. This compared to operating expenses of $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was due in part to higher personnel-related costs coupled with professional services related to the business combination.

Second quarter of 2021 net loss was ($45.4) million compared to net loss of ($32.1) million for the same period in 2020.

Total cash, including cash equivalents, was $26.5 million as of June 30, 2021. This does not include $510 million net cash proceeds Sema4 received from the consummation of the July 2021 business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our long-term goal for 2023 revenue, and our expectations for our growth and future investment in our business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, and (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate. In particular, our ability to achieve our long-term goal for 2023 revenue is highly dependent on a number of variables, including our ability to increase the number of billable tests and achieve reimbursement for our tests from third-party payers, our ability to successfully execute our technology and business development plans and growth strategy, our ability to compete in rapidly developing markets, our ability to demonstrate the clinical utility of and continue to commercialize our platforms including Centrellis and Traversa, and the continuation of favorable regulations affecting the markets in which we operate. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 2, 2021 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations. Furthermore, our long-term goal for 2023 revenue should not be looked upon as “guidance” of any sort.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com

Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2021 (unaudited) December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,501 $ 108,132 Accounts receivable 24,568 32,044 Due from related parties 437 289 Inventory 29,128 24,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,378 8,681 Total current assets 99,012 174,108 Property and equipment, net 62,097 63,110 Restricted cash 10,828 10,828 Other assets 3,596 3,596 Total assets 175,533 251,642 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 43,650 $ 38,591 Due to related parties 1,278 1,425 Current contract liabilities 1,341 1,783 Other current liabilities 24,764 31,643 Total current liabilities 71,033 73,442 Long-term debt, net of current portion 18,028 18,971 Stock-based compensation liabilities 295,049 131,989 Other liabilities 21,907 22,852 Total liabilities 406,017 247,254 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock: Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 447,373 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of $55,000 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 51,811 51,811 Series A-2 redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 522,627 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 401,347 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of $49,342 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 46,480 46,480 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 338,663 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of $204,302 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 118,824 118,824 Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value: 197,824 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 197,821 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of $121,397 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 117,324 117,324 Redeemable convertible preferred stock 334,439 334,439 Stockholders’ deficit: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value: 2,500,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 36 and 1 share issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Class B convertible common stock, $0.00001 par value: 15,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 1,117,413 and 105,429 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,483 — Accumulated deficit (566,406 ) (330,051 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (564,923 ) (330,051 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 175,533 $ 251,642





Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Diagnostic test revenue (including related party revenue of $37 and $39 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $70 and $100 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 44,803 $ 29,796 $ 107,563 $ 75,866 Other revenue (including related party revenue of $62 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $89 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 2,062 306 3,653 891 Total revenue 46,865 30,102 111,216 76,757 Cost of services (including related party expenses of $1,008 and $459 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $1,286 and $1,033 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 49,631 35,985 121,443 75,224 Gross (loss) profit (2,766 ) (5,883 ) (10,227 ) 1,533 Research and development 11,954 9,361 65,085 22,457 Selling and marketing 16,247 8,686 47,816 20,419 General and administrative 12,794 8,121 114,711 15,285 Related party expenses 888 2,111 2,685 4,306 Loss from operations (44,649 ) (34,162 ) (240,524 ) (60,934 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 9 76 30 410 Interest expense (722 ) (615 ) (1,445 ) (1,189 ) Other income, net — 2,649 5,584 2,671 Total other income (expense), net (713 ) 2,110 4,169 1,892 Loss before income taxes $ (45,362 ) $ (32,052 ) $ (236,355 ) $ (59,042 ) Income tax provision — — — — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (45,362 ) $ (32,052 ) $ (236,355 ) $ (59,042 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock 8 1 4 1 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (5 ) $ (32,052 ) $ (317 ) $ (59,042 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B common stock 888,087 — 667,203 — Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class B common stock $ — $ — $ — $ —





Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)