World Insurance Associates Acquires Torell Aviation Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Torell Aviation Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Torell Aviation”) of Port Saint Lucie, FL on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Torell Aviation provides insurance products to the aviation business, and they have been providing clients with aviation underwriting partner relationships for many years. The company’s President and Founder, Peter Torell, has experience in the aviation business spanning over three decades.

“With over 60 years of combined experience in aviation and insurance, we offer the ability to provide aviation insurance programs tailored to the needs of our clients,” says Peter Torell, Torell Aviation. “We put the interests of our clients first and achieve the best value for their premium dollar.”

“It’s great to welcome Torell Aviation to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Torell’s niche client base represents a tremendous opportunity for growth, both in terms of cross-selling our products and furthering our aviation specialty.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Hill Wallack provided legal counsel to Torell Aviation. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 116 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 135 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.