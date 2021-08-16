ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Steven L. Hoerter to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced the appointment of 25-year industry veteran Steven L. Hoerter to its Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to ORIC’s board of directors,” said Jacob Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “Over a multi-decade career spanning executive roles in sales, marketing, commercial, and public company leadership, Steve has amassed deep experience at leading oncology companies, including Genentech, Agios, and Deciphera. We look forward to his guidance as we continue to advance our four product candidates and transition to a fully integrated research, development, and commercial biotechnology company. On a personal note, I am excited to work with Steve once again, having seen his many contributions to the Ignyta board.”

Steven L. Hoerter is president and chief executive officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Deciphera, Mr. Hoerter served as chief commercial officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he built and led the team responsible for the commercialization of the company’s portfolio of medicines for oncology and rare genetic diseases. Prior to joining Agios, Mr. Hoerter was executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Clovis Oncology, where he built and led the company’s commercial organization. He has more than 25 years of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, having held executive sales and marketing roles at Roche, Genentech, Chiron and Eli Lilly. He earned a B.A. from Bucknell University, an M.B.A. from Tilburg University in the Netherlands, and an M.S. in management from Purdue University.

“I am excited to join ORIC’s board at this critical point as the company advances a robust pipeline of promising oncology candidates with the potential to overcome resistance in cancer, thereby altering the cancer treatment landscape,” said Mr. Hoerter. “I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and my fellow board members—many of whom I’ve worked with previously—to help ORIC advance its novel therapeutics, including its eventual development of commercial capabilities.”

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Hoerter, Peter Svennilson, managing partner at The Column Group, resigned from ORIC’s board as part of a planned reduction of his public board commitments. Dr. Chacko stated, “We are grateful to Peter for his more than six years of service to ORIC ever since he led TCG’s founding investment in the company. Peter’s leadership and guidance were instrumental to ORIC’s formation and our successful transition from a privately held to publicly traded company. On behalf of the entire ORIC Board and leadership team, I am profoundly thankful to Peter for his significant contributions to ORIC’s success.”

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC’s other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

