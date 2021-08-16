Trutech Wildlife Service reminds homeowners fall is the ideal time to humanely protect your home from bats

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trutech Wildlife Service, the leading wildlife removal company, stresses to Florida homeowners that humane bat removal began Aug. 15, 2021.



Bats are federally protected, and Florida provides additional protection, particularly during maternity season. The federal mandates and additional maternity protections are due to declining populations and the benefits that bats provide. The protection limits when and what types of bat removal methods can be used during spring and summer. After Aug. 15, exclusion devices can be installed to remove bats from inside residential and commercial structures.

“Due to the declining bat populations, they are legally protected year-round, and exclusions are not allowed during maternity season to preserve the population as best as we can,” said Miliana Fletcher, Trutech wildlife consultant. “The bat populations are declining due to White-Nose Syndrome, habitat loss and habitat fragmentation. If bat removal were allowed, the mothers would not be able to get back to their young causing death as they are helpless.”



Florida has thirteen species found in the state. These species can have a significant impact on the local economies. All bats in Florida are insectivores. As such, they drastically reduce the insect population. One bat can consume up to 1,000 insects in an hour, and a nursing mother can consume four times that amount. Bats also aid in pollination and seed dispersal.

Maternity colonies seek out secure places to raise and nurse their pups. Natural features like caves, Spanish moss, and dead palm fronds make ideal roosting locations, but bats will also roost in attics, sheds, and tile roofs. If the conditions are favorable, bats will continue to utilize a roost. Some bat species can live up to thirty years. A bat infestation could be an issue that lasts for decades.

Bats can be difficult for homeowners to notice. They are small and quiet.

Hearing a high-pitched squeak or chirp in your attic

Smelling the accumulation of guano (bat droppings)

Noticing animals flying at dusk around your home

Finding smudge marks along the roof line

If you notice these signs but cannot find bats present, make sure to protect your home by sealing all potential entry points.

Contact

Kathleen Liles, Managing Director, Marketing. kliles@rollins.com 404-888-2793